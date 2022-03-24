Mechajammer | The Refracted Update is Live!

Mechajammer: The Refracted Update has arrived.

Back in December, when Mechajammer first launched, we had a good few things to get on top of — overpowered PTSD character flaws, anyone?

Since then we have released 8 patches for the game, introducing a slew of updates and improvements. During that time we have adjusted game balance, fixed many launch bugs players were facing, added many additional weapons, armour, vehicles and character customisation features.

Refracted - a mammoth 1.1 Update to the game - finishes our roadmap and aims to bring you the complete Mechajammer experience. There's new quests, skateboards, new vehicles, weapons and a lot of polish.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to jump in: it's now.

Let us know how you find The Refracted Update over on the Mechajammer Discord! We have puzzle-solving and character sheet channels now! We have also written a new guide to accompany the Refracted release, with a wealth of new insights, details and solutions.

Here's the full patch notes:

1.1 Quests:

Gang Quests

Companion quests for Aldo, Raddo & Ivo, Dex, Gillis and Abram

Added:

Merchants and clinics can be see on minimap and terminal (after receiving notes at the beginning of the game)

Can radio for gang allies from Terminal menu

More save slots on save/load screen

Bribe random spawners to leave you alone

Skateboards

New Vehicles

Merchants to Factus South

Ammo icon next to weapon

Player location shows on terminal map

Balance:

Increased difficulty of Knockout rolls

Faster bullets

Removed luck roll when no dice in a skill

Damage to weapon durability is a roll instead of a flat number

Mutation damage procs exhaustion ailment, but happens less frequently

Increased melee range for spears, clubs and chained items

Social rolls to charm companions become more difficult with increased party size

Hit roll bonus adds to damage (vs grace + occult + item deflector)

Updated item durabilities, damage deflection, damage bonuses, and merchant costs

Driving - Fixed Issues:

Will load game in car if saved while driving

Car can disappear when player is driving

NPC cars disappearing while driving

Bug where you exit car but position remains inside of the car

Character sprite flickering while driving fixed

Character sprites on cars disappear when zoomed in

Character head showing through auto-rickshaw

Car lights are unpredictable and too dim

Braking (default hotkey: x)

Increased gravity for cars

Sound effect missing for hitting civilians with cars

Pickup items menu not updating while driving

Cars on street do not change vehicle types between saves

Van wheels not turning the correct direction

Smoothed wheel turning

No sound playing while reversing

FX - Fixed Issues:

Bullets appearing too low from guns

Shooting walls or object makes particles come out of a previously hit location

ripple particles not showing when walking over water

Plasma gun missing charge up particle effect

Light left behind from fires but fire is gone

Removed noise radius effects while driving

Fixed stutters that happened while showing bridge raising/lower cinematic

Gameplay

Adjusted camera to stay closer to the player while moving

Fixed: Knockout still causing ailment even when roll failed

Fixed: Combat not ending as expected when hostile NPC is outside sight radius

Increased walk speed

Increased blood effects on impact

Fixed: Using vault generators is missing a cinematic like using bridges

Fixed: Fires and spills from breakable objects remain between saves

Fixed: Hackers missing trackball weapon

Fixed: Bug with arrow hotkeys not working until settings menu is opened

Fixed: Player does not face computer while using it

Gang music plays when roving factions attack you

Fixed: Bullets sometimes disappear without hitting anything

Fixed: When people shoot a gun they are briefly in shadow after

Fixed: Sometimes vagrants are in shadow when they should not be

Fixed: Bug where aiming to weapon was resulting in no damage occuring or weapon breaking

Fixed: Eating rations not healing character

Fixed: Weapons stay loaded after you unequip them

Fixed: Ammo does not load from saved games correctly

Removed pop up dialogue for police

Scanners only show visual effects when police are alerted to main player, not rioters

Fixed: After dinner, Doctor pops between upstairs and downstairs

Fixed: Vagrant companions not joining you correctly after dinner

Increased camera pan speed

Non-hostile NPCs do not start dialogue with you automatically, have icon above head indicating conversation

Fixed: Parked cars save health and type

Fixed: Player pathfinds through fire and spills

Fixed: Spotlights move during turn selection pause

Fixed: Can see NPCs in shadow when you get close to them

Fixed: Cyberfreaks utility box triggering incorrect radio call

Fixed: Extension Blade socket not adding correct distance to melee weapon

UI

Fixed: Pressing W and S while driving moves game feed up and down

Vehicle damage only shows in game feed when caused by the main player or done to damage of player's car

Ammo always shows next to weapon

Removed rioter info from game feed

Generators only tell game feed that they need a key when you don't have one

Can stack rations, fruit, med kits, repair kits, and various other items

Ammo has higher stack maximum

Removed deprecated chat messages on right side of HUD

Removed sound effect that happens when new areas are uncovered during cinematics in intro

Changed selection color on text on notepad to darker color

Fixed: XP notice comes after fatal attack in game feed

Character level shows in character sheet

Fixed: Disconnected head in character sheet

Fixed: Hexagon grid only shows walkable tiles

Combined armor roll min and max shown when inventory is open

Fixed: Can drag non-matching sockets onto shields

Fixed: Sight cones for enemies inaccurate while player is in shadow or grass

Fixed: Tooltips not always working for actions and items

Fixed: Credit screen font size

Fixed: Ammo not clickable after unequipping gun

Fixed: Fire damage not showing in game feed

Fixed: Procing damage shows up in game feed

Performance

Reduced memory demand during gameplay

Reduced some stutters in heavily populated areas

Art

Fixed: Dead bodies scaled incorrect when returning to an area

Fixed: Lights are not working for trash cans on fire

Fixed: Stunned sprites clipping through floor

Fixed: Utility box outside Miners trigger incorrect dialogue

Companions

Companions can take pills

Fixed: Civilian portraits don't save for companions

Hovering on companion portrait show name, health, group, AI tag and directives

Fixed: Companions do not attack target when they are in range group but cannot see target

When directing companion from outside sight radius, companion takes time to travel to new location

Maps

Fixed several issues with cutaway map visual

Fixed: can see edge of water on big bridge between old town and factus

Removed door in building south of old town plaza

Added more chemical pools to Bottlers' compound

Fixed: opening in garden maze at Collectors' Estate

Fixed: Drivers near South Street that drive into building

Added: Two clinics in Factus Core

Two additional clinics in Factus Core

Fixed: civilians in air in factus east main

Fixed: Issue with bridge colliders while driving over them

Fixed: Bug with miner's spotlights not turning off after using code

Added: Lockers with item to Cyberfreaks base

Shadows corrected in Faith Temple

Fixed: Hole in geometry near Quinton Trains that could be driven through

Fixed: Blocked path near Mole people

Fixed: Incorrect utility box near Miners

Fixed: Collider issues while driving on bridges near Wolffz Bay

Fixed: Bottler spotlights moved away from street

Fixed: Spotlight computer at Miner compound

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf

