Mechajammer | The Refracted Update is Live!

Mechajammer: The Refracted Update has arrived.
Back in December, when Mechajammer first launched, we had a good few things to get on top of — overpowered PTSD character flaws, anyone?
Since then we have released 8 patches for the game, introducing a slew of updates and improvements. During that time we have adjusted game balance, fixed many launch bugs players were facing, added many additional weapons, armour, vehicles and character customisation features.
Refracted - a mammoth 1.1 Update to the game - finishes our roadmap and aims to bring you the complete Mechajammer experience. There's new quests, skateboards, new vehicles, weapons and a lot of polish.
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to jump in: it's now.
Let us know how you find The Refracted Update over on the Mechajammer Discord! We have puzzle-solving and character sheet channels now! We have also written a new guide to accompany the Refracted release, with a wealth of new insights, details and solutions.
Here's the full patch notes:
1.1 Quests:
- Gang Quests
- Companion quests for Aldo, Raddo & Ivo, Dex, Gillis and Abram
Added:
- Merchants and clinics can be see on minimap and terminal (after receiving notes at the beginning of the game)
- Can radio for gang allies from Terminal menu
- More save slots on save/load screen
- Bribe random spawners to leave you alone
- Skateboards
- New Vehicles
- Merchants to Factus South
- Ammo icon next to weapon
- Player location shows on terminal map
Balance:
- Increased difficulty of Knockout rolls
- Faster bullets
- Removed luck roll when no dice in a skill
- Damage to weapon durability is a roll instead of a flat number
- Mutation damage procs exhaustion ailment, but happens less frequently
- Increased melee range for spears, clubs and chained items
- Social rolls to charm companions become more difficult with increased party size
- Hit roll bonus adds to damage (vs grace + occult + item deflector)
- Updated item durabilities, damage deflection, damage bonuses, and merchant costs
Driving - Fixed Issues:
- Will load game in car if saved while driving
- Car can disappear when player is driving
- NPC cars disappearing while driving
- Bug where you exit car but position remains inside of the car
- Character sprite flickering while driving fixed
- Character sprites on cars disappear when zoomed in
- Character head showing through auto-rickshaw
- Car lights are unpredictable and too dim
- Braking (default hotkey: x)
- Increased gravity for cars
- Sound effect missing for hitting civilians with cars
- Pickup items menu not updating while driving
- Cars on street do not change vehicle types between saves
- Van wheels not turning the correct direction
- Smoothed wheel turning
- No sound playing while reversing
FX - Fixed Issues:
- Bullets appearing too low from guns
- Shooting walls or object makes particles come out of a previously hit location
- ripple particles not showing when walking over water
- Plasma gun missing charge up particle effect
- Light left behind from fires but fire is gone
- Removed noise radius effects while driving
- Fixed stutters that happened while showing bridge raising/lower cinematic
Gameplay
- Adjusted camera to stay closer to the player while moving
- Fixed: Knockout still causing ailment even when roll failed
- Fixed: Combat not ending as expected when hostile NPC is outside sight radius
- Increased walk speed
- Increased blood effects on impact
- Fixed: Using vault generators is missing a cinematic like using bridges
- Fixed: Fires and spills from breakable objects remain between saves
- Fixed: Hackers missing trackball weapon
- Fixed: Bug with arrow hotkeys not working until settings menu is opened
- Fixed: Player does not face computer while using it
- Gang music plays when roving factions attack you
- Fixed: Bullets sometimes disappear without hitting anything
- Fixed: When people shoot a gun they are briefly in shadow after
- Fixed: Sometimes vagrants are in shadow when they should not be
- Fixed: Bug where aiming to weapon was resulting in no damage occuring or weapon breaking
- Fixed: Eating rations not healing character
- Fixed: Weapons stay loaded after you unequip them
- Fixed: Ammo does not load from saved games correctly
- Removed pop up dialogue for police
- Scanners only show visual effects when police are alerted to main player, not rioters
- Fixed: After dinner, Doctor pops between upstairs and downstairs
- Fixed: Vagrant companions not joining you correctly after dinner
- Increased camera pan speed
- Non-hostile NPCs do not start dialogue with you automatically, have icon above head indicating conversation
- Fixed: Parked cars save health and type
- Fixed: Player pathfinds through fire and spills
- Fixed: Spotlights move during turn selection pause
- Fixed: Can see NPCs in shadow when you get close to them
- Fixed: Cyberfreaks utility box triggering incorrect radio call
- Fixed: Extension Blade socket not adding correct distance to melee weapon
UI
- Fixed: Pressing W and S while driving moves game feed up and down
- Vehicle damage only shows in game feed when caused by the main player or done to damage of player's car
- Ammo always shows next to weapon
- Removed rioter info from game feed
- Generators only tell game feed that they need a key when you don't have one
- Can stack rations, fruit, med kits, repair kits, and various other items
- Ammo has higher stack maximum
- Removed deprecated chat messages on right side of HUD
- Removed sound effect that happens when new areas are uncovered during cinematics in intro
- Changed selection color on text on notepad to darker color
- Fixed: XP notice comes after fatal attack in game feed
- Character level shows in character sheet
- Fixed: Disconnected head in character sheet
- Fixed: Hexagon grid only shows walkable tiles
- Combined armor roll min and max shown when inventory is open
- Fixed: Can drag non-matching sockets onto shields
- Fixed: Sight cones for enemies inaccurate while player is in shadow or grass
- Fixed: Tooltips not always working for actions and items
- Fixed: Credit screen font size
- Fixed: Ammo not clickable after unequipping gun
- Fixed: Fire damage not showing in game feed
- Fixed: Procing damage shows up in game feed
Performance
- Reduced memory demand during gameplay
- Reduced some stutters in heavily populated areas
Art
- Fixed: Dead bodies scaled incorrect when returning to an area
- Fixed: Lights are not working for trash cans on fire
- Fixed: Stunned sprites clipping through floor
- Fixed: Utility box outside Miners trigger incorrect dialogue
Companions
- Companions can take pills
- Fixed: Civilian portraits don't save for companions
- Hovering on companion portrait show name, health, group, AI tag and directives
- Fixed: Companions do not attack target when they are in range group but cannot see target
- When directing companion from outside sight radius, companion takes time to travel to new location
Maps
- Fixed several issues with cutaway map visual
- Fixed: can see edge of water on big bridge between old town and factus
- Removed door in building south of old town plaza
- Added more chemical pools to Bottlers' compound
- Fixed: opening in garden maze at Collectors' Estate
- Fixed: Drivers near South Street that drive into building
- Added: Two clinics in Factus Core
- Two additional clinics in Factus Core
- Fixed: civilians in air in factus east main
- Fixed: Issue with bridge colliders while driving over them
- Fixed: Bug with miner's spotlights not turning off after using code
- Added: Lockers with item to Cyberfreaks base
- Shadows corrected in Faith Temple
- Fixed: Hole in geometry near Quinton Trains that could be driven through
- Fixed: Blocked path near Mole people
- Fixed: Incorrect utility box near Miners
- Fixed: Collider issues while driving on bridges near Wolffz Bay
- Fixed: Bottler spotlights moved away from street
- Fixed: Spotlight computer at Miner compound
We expect this to be the last major update to Mechajammer. We want to thank every player who helped us get the game to where it is now, for all the bug reports, feedback and kind messages. We want to shout out Rithin - the moderator on the Mechajammer discord for their help, Emo Tarquin for their Steam guide writing, to our discord resident poet Khazeet and all these players:
— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf
