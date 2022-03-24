Ghost Cars, Leaderboards and Huge a Eggspansion!

During development of the Winter Eggspansion for Eggcelerate! new features were added to the original game to improve your eggsperience.

Use a ghost car of your best attempts to find new lines, increase speed and improve your best time. Combine that with the new leaderboards to compare your rank in the world against your friends for the ultimate bragging rights. Can you deliver eggs the fastest?

Updated to select levels from a campaign to support more tracks from the Winter Eggspansion for Eggcelerate! and future eggspansions! Also included with the winter eggspansion: