Ghost Cars, Leaderboards and Huge a Eggspansion!

During development of the Winter Eggspansion for Eggcelerate! new features were added to the original game to improve your eggsperience.
Use a ghost car of your best attempts to find new lines, increase speed and improve your best time. Combine that with the new leaderboards to compare your rank in the world against your friends for the ultimate bragging rights. Can you deliver eggs the fastest?
Updated to select levels from a campaign to support more tracks from the Winter Eggspansion for Eggcelerate! and future eggspansions! Also included with the winter eggspansion:
- 30 Winter Tracks around the North Pole
- New Winter Vehicles including Snow Plows, Zamboni, Sleigh, Ice Cream Truck and more.
- New Obstacles and Challenges
- 100 Snowmen and Snowwomen to find and collect!
- New Achievements!
- Jumping over a train with the EGG on top of your car!!!
- New set of yolks to crack you up!
Changed files in this update