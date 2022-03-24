 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Eggcelerate! update for 24 March 2022

Ghost Cars, Leaderboards and Huge a Eggspansion!

Share · View all patches · Build 8431571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During development of the Winter Eggspansion for Eggcelerate! new features were added to the original game to improve your eggsperience.

Use a ghost car of your best attempts to find new lines, increase speed and improve your best time. Combine that with the new leaderboards to compare your rank in the world against your friends for the ultimate bragging rights. Can you deliver eggs the fastest?

Updated to select levels from a campaign to support more tracks from the Winter Eggspansion for Eggcelerate! and future eggspansions! Also included with the winter eggspansion:

  • 30 Winter Tracks around the North Pole
  • New Winter Vehicles including Snow Plows, Zamboni, Sleigh, Ice Cream Truck and more.
  • New Obstacles and Challenges
  • 100 Snowmen and Snowwomen to find and collect!
  • New Achievements!
  • Jumping over a train with the EGG on top of your car!!!
  • New set of yolks to crack you up!

Changed files in this update

Eggcelerate! Windows Depot 1535491
  • Loading history…
Eggcelerate! Linux Depot 1535492
  • Loading history…
Eggcelerate! macOS Depot 1535493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.