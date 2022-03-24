Patch 1.10 - Putting Work Back For Later

Hello! Today we're delivering our first patch, containing fixes and some Quality of Life changes that should improve your overall experience. Here's what we've changed:

New Feature: Put Active Item back to the Shelf - when you have an item being worked on, but don't feel like finishing it, you can go back to the Shelf and press a new button to return it to the shelf so you can pick a different one. Beware, though! All of your renovation will get discarded when you do it!

Changed: Autofill function on the painting workbench now only finishes areas of the item that weren't painted prior - no more removing previously done work with other colors!

Fixed: issues with the Sewing Machine fixable item

Fixed: text improperly displaying on the computer screen in aspect ratios different than 16:9

Fixed: inconsistent display of UI hints on workbenches

Fixed: proper implementation of DLSS and FSR, they should work with no problems now.

Fixed: added missing resolution switch option

Work doesn't stop in the Workshop, though! As with our previously revealed roadmap, we have more goodies in stock! We will be back with a new patch containing even more fixes and improvements!

