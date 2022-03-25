v1.2.5 - Naval Combat Hotfix

Dear Players,

Today we release the v1.2.5 hot fix for naval combat in response to player feedback.

Torpedo behaviour and swordfish speed had been changed unintentionally, causing a change in balance to naval combat. We have now rebalanced this area of the game so naval combat is more effective and balanced.

We have reduced the Swordfish speed to be similar to the Needlefish, and improved torpedo tracking so that they lock by bearing rather than heading - allowing them to predict an intercept point and track ahead of the target. This torpedo change is very similar to the change we recently made to AA missiles and greatly improves their ability to hit targets at constant speed and course.

Separately, we have also decreased fuel consumption of the Needlefish and Swordfish, so that their effective range is much greater. This means your fleet vessels have the option to operate more autonomously, and depend less on the carrier.

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.2.5

Fix - Improved torpedo target tracking

Rework - Reduced swordfish force emitter magnitude so they go slower

Rework - Decreased fuel consumption of ships so light ship can travel continuously at max throttle for roughly an hour before running out of fuel