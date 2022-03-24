Greetings Tarnished!

It's been a little while since we've seen a content update so I'm super excited to share that we've finally got a new playlist - Tunnels Vol. 2!

Delve deeper through the tunnels into the dungeons, burning hot with deadly lava and fire traps on every corner! Expect the difficulty upped a notch from the first playlist with larger more long-form levels. While this is a shorter playlist (6 levels), I think it's an interesting variation on the original set of levels and doesn't overstay its welcome! Also, 2 achievements have been added and a handful of secrets are hiding in the new levels so heads up for all you 100%ers out there!

This playlist has been in the works for a while now so I've also been tweaking things on the side. Here's a quick list of things that were changed.

I've updated the Unity version with this update! I ran into issues with the input system in the editor which I couldn't resolve so I also moved from the legacy input system to the new one which somehow did fix the issue. The only downside is that your key configs will be reset and you can no longer rebind the fire button. I really wanted to get this playlist out so I'll get to fixing this soon.

Watching some streams of players going through the early game, I realized the progression and content gating can be a little bit confusing. The game doesn't leave any hints about how many playlists are actually available to unlock or if there's new content waiting to be played. Now I've made it so that the main menu shows the next playlists that are waiting to be unlocked. Blocked out playlists with a padlock will appear automatically so players know what to expect next!

It would also help if the game had some sort of "New Playlist Unlocked" popup, but for now new playlists which are untouched (no levels beaten) will have a subtle shine animation on the cover.

The Unity update should also address the collision bug where you'd spawn inside the ground. Let me know if we're still running into this issue.

Free Cam now travels through Portals!

There's a bug that causes time differences on some playlists if you're running on lower framerates. I've thrown in a cute Euler integration trick to address this. I think the differences in time can still be noticed but it does work to make it just a little bit less pronounced.

All Tunnels levels now have an end-level camera so the 3D stars/time UI doesn't clip through the level geometry if you walk into the endpoint looking up/down.

Hope you like the new content! Let me know what you think or if you find any bugs/issues! I'm really excited to start working on the next playlist, expect more updates and sneak peeks soon, but not too soon!

Also, did you play Elden Ring? You should. It's great!

Cheers