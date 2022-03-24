CHromosome Evil is RELEASED

Hey Players, ladies, Commanders & survivors,

After 4 years of splitting between a day job and our passion for game development we finally managed to release our creation: A squad strategy game mixed with horror elements where all choices matter.

Its been a hard trip, for me at least it flips between passion for the art of creation and actual obsession to make a game that I would like to play

Because after many tests there is a risk of getting sick of the game, we made it in such a way that each new playthrough will have a decent amount of randomly generated content + multiple main paths but this being said we must add some warnings before you decide to buy it or not.

WARNINGS:

1.1 the game is unforgiving on tactical mistakes but can be easily mastered with a bit of intuition.

1.2 we tested the game and we also have volunteers that helpt us with the testing but because the game got so many mechanics and complex design some bugs may have escaped our tests so we ask for forgiveness and patience, post any bugs you find on the bug report topic and my partner Sadoff will fix them.

Please...

Please keep in mind that we are just 2 active people working on this project with absolutely 0 funding and we rely a lot on player support, so if you want to support us we would appreciate it a lot if you leave an honest review on the Steam store page so that steam algorithm helps us with future exposure that can finance future updates, DLC`s and the possibility of our team to keep making games.

Reviews are CRITICAL for us.

Thank you, gentlemen!