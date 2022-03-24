Highrise City is out now!

Greetings Builders!

The time has come. Highrise City is finally out in Early Access. After 8 years of development out of which 7 1/2 the game was developed by one person, a huge milstone has been reached. I know, you are expecting some other things here, more like PR-Speech or something like that. Instead, I want to thank the whole team for their work. It has been quite a wild ride. And the journey has just begun. Thank you. You folks are the best and it is a honour to be working with you.

And now, have a launch trailer:

For those of you, who participated in the Playtest and want to know what has been worked on since then:

New Content

More buildings have been beautified

Added Capetown as a Map

Added Rio as a Map

Implemented Steam Workshop (Buy All Fields Mod will release along the game)

Implemented Nexus Support (Buy All Fields Mod is already downloadable on Nexus)

New Background-Music (Total over 100 minutes music)

new UI Sounds added

Gameplay

New Traffic System. People now drive from their home to their work and back

Farm-Roads now do count as regular roads as well, allowing to create zones around them

Improved Grid System

Reworked Decoration System

"Ignore Landscape" option implemented for building streets (allows to create tunnels and bridges more easily)

Terraforming in Water is now possible

Fixed credit costs. Credit fees will now be taken from the account every 6 ingame hours

Keys F1, F2, F3 change the game speed now

If at least one building has been placed, the population now gets displayed

Added indicators for residential areas (homeless) and office zones (jobless)

Speeded up slow motion by 100% (it is still 60 times slower than the slowest time)

Is the current garbage storage at 95% no new garbage will be collected anymore

Improved placing of streets once again

Sorted the construction menu and cleaned it up a bit

Picking a building in the construction menu will highlight all buildings of the same type

Lots of changes on the balancing

Various bug fixes

New research "Buff Stack" and "Fusion Power Plant"

Visuals

Too much pollution and noise gets displayed now

Fixed flickering ground textures

Reduced maximum zoom out slightly

Added a option to enhance maximum zoom

Streetlamps now have light

Adjusted hints in loading screens to the middle

An effect happens when a screenshot gets taken

Icons of issues scale with camera distance

For widescreen monitors, the HUD can now be adjusted and must not stick to the sides anymore

Clouds can now be configured

Improved visual quality of mountains (still not final)

The landscape in the menu where you can buy new areas is more detailed now

Lots and lots of small UI changes and tweaks

Reduced amount of animals on farms

Reworked Ground Textures of buildings

Tweaked UI colors

Removed wild animals for now as they behave too weird.

Performance

Further improved Performance

Warning if DirectX12 has been selected

VSync limit can now be set correctly

Other