Highrise City update for 24 March 2022

Highrise City is out now!

Greetings Builders!

The time has come. Highrise City is finally out in Early Access. After 8 years of development out of which 7 1/2 the game was developed by one person, a huge milstone has been reached. I know, you are expecting some other things here, more like PR-Speech or something like that. Instead, I want to thank the whole team for their work. It has been quite a wild ride. And the journey has just begun. Thank you. You folks are the best and it is a honour to be working with you.

And now, have a launch trailer:

For those of you, who participated in the Playtest and want to know what has been worked on since then:

New Content

  • More buildings have been beautified
  • Added Capetown as a Map
  • Added Rio as a Map
  • Implemented Steam Workshop (Buy All Fields Mod will release along the game)
  • Implemented Nexus Support (Buy All Fields Mod is already downloadable on Nexus)
  • New Background-Music (Total over 100 minutes music)
  • new UI Sounds added

Gameplay

  • New Traffic System. People now drive from their home to their work and back
  • Farm-Roads now do count as regular roads as well, allowing to create zones around them
  • Improved Grid System
  • Reworked Decoration System
  • "Ignore Landscape" option implemented for building streets (allows to create tunnels and bridges more easily)
  • Terraforming in Water is now possible
  • Fixed credit costs. Credit fees will now be taken from the account every 6 ingame hours
  • Keys F1, F2, F3 change the game speed now
  • If at least one building has been placed, the population now gets displayed
  • Added indicators for residential areas (homeless) and office zones (jobless)
  • Speeded up slow motion by 100% (it is still 60 times slower than the slowest time)
  • Is the current garbage storage at 95% no new garbage will be collected anymore
  • Improved placing of streets once again
  • Sorted the construction menu and cleaned it up a bit
  • Picking a building in the construction menu will highlight all buildings of the same type
  • Lots of changes on the balancing
  • Various bug fixes
  • New research "Buff Stack" and "Fusion Power Plant"

Visuals

  • Too much pollution and noise gets displayed now
  • Fixed flickering ground textures
  • Reduced maximum zoom out slightly
  • Added a option to enhance maximum zoom
  • Streetlamps now have light
  • Adjusted hints in loading screens to the middle
  • An effect happens when a screenshot gets taken
  • Icons of issues scale with camera distance
  • For widescreen monitors, the HUD can now be adjusted and must not stick to the sides anymore
  • Clouds can now be configured
  • Improved visual quality of mountains (still not final)
  • The landscape in the menu where you can buy new areas is more detailed now
  • Lots and lots of small UI changes and tweaks
  • Reduced amount of animals on farms
  • Reworked Ground Textures of buildings
  • Tweaked UI colors
  • Removed wild animals for now as they behave too weird.

Performance

  • Further improved Performance
  • Warning if DirectX12 has been selected
  • VSync limit can now be set correctly

Other

  • Traditional & Simplified Chinese (not fully finished yet)
  • Chinese Voice Overs
  • Additional English Descriptions
  • First Korean Iteration
  • Fixed lots of typos in German and English
  • Fixed various crashes in the loading screen
  • When ending pause mode, you can now directly interact in the game
  • Photo mode button also opens the explorer and the folder with Screenshots
  • Changed save location of screenshots
  • Export of all savegame-screenshots opens the folder
  • Sounds in the main menu can be adjusted in the options now
  • Reworked Main Menu

