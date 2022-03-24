Highrise City is out now!

Greetings Builders!
The time has come. Highrise City is finally out in Early Access. After 8 years of development out of which 7 1/2 the game was developed by one person, a huge milstone has been reached. I know, you are expecting some other things here, more like PR-Speech or something like that. Instead, I want to thank the whole team for their work. It has been quite a wild ride. And the journey has just begun. Thank you. You folks are the best and it is a honour to be working with you.
And now, have a launch trailer:
For those of you, who participated in the Playtest and want to know what has been worked on since then:
New Content
- More buildings have been beautified
- Added Capetown as a Map
- Added Rio as a Map
- Implemented Steam Workshop (Buy All Fields Mod will release along the game)
- Implemented Nexus Support (Buy All Fields Mod is already downloadable on Nexus)
- New Background-Music (Total over 100 minutes music)
- new UI Sounds added
Gameplay
- New Traffic System. People now drive from their home to their work and back
- Farm-Roads now do count as regular roads as well, allowing to create zones around them
- Improved Grid System
- Reworked Decoration System
- "Ignore Landscape" option implemented for building streets (allows to create tunnels and bridges more easily)
- Terraforming in Water is now possible
- Fixed credit costs. Credit fees will now be taken from the account every 6 ingame hours
- Keys F1, F2, F3 change the game speed now
- If at least one building has been placed, the population now gets displayed
- Added indicators for residential areas (homeless) and office zones (jobless)
- Speeded up slow motion by 100% (it is still 60 times slower than the slowest time)
- Is the current garbage storage at 95% no new garbage will be collected anymore
- Improved placing of streets once again
- Sorted the construction menu and cleaned it up a bit
- Picking a building in the construction menu will highlight all buildings of the same type
- Lots of changes on the balancing
- Various bug fixes
- New research "Buff Stack" and "Fusion Power Plant"
Visuals
- Too much pollution and noise gets displayed now
- Fixed flickering ground textures
- Reduced maximum zoom out slightly
- Added a option to enhance maximum zoom
- Streetlamps now have light
- Adjusted hints in loading screens to the middle
- An effect happens when a screenshot gets taken
- Icons of issues scale with camera distance
- For widescreen monitors, the HUD can now be adjusted and must not stick to the sides anymore
- Clouds can now be configured
- Improved visual quality of mountains (still not final)
- The landscape in the menu where you can buy new areas is more detailed now
- Lots and lots of small UI changes and tweaks
- Reduced amount of animals on farms
- Reworked Ground Textures of buildings
- Tweaked UI colors
- Removed wild animals for now as they behave too weird.
Performance
- Further improved Performance
- Warning if DirectX12 has been selected
- VSync limit can now be set correctly
Other
- Traditional & Simplified Chinese (not fully finished yet)
- Chinese Voice Overs
- Additional English Descriptions
- First Korean Iteration
- Fixed lots of typos in German and English
- Fixed various crashes in the loading screen
- When ending pause mode, you can now directly interact in the game
- Photo mode button also opens the explorer and the folder with Screenshots
- Changed save location of screenshots
- Export of all savegame-screenshots opens the folder
- Sounds in the main menu can be adjusted in the options now
- Reworked Main Menu
Changed depots in nightlybuilds branch