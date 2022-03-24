Weekly Update 312: Preparations for the features to come!

Greetings, warriors!

Yet another weekly update has just hit the servers! This time we are focusing on bringing a bunch of fixes and QoL while preparing for the guild system update coming next week.

Having in our minds that this Saturday is the Open SoW time, we decided to postpone the introduction of the new guilds system for a week to let all the players fully focus on the upcoming event. The additional week will let both us and you, our Community, fully prepare for the new system.

In order to let you prepare for the system, we have prepared a short Q&A below that answers the most frequently asked questions:

What will be the new guild member limit?

The new guild limit will be set to 50 accounts for a guild of the highest level. Worry not though! As the new system counts all alt characters as 1, so the new limit would mean that guilds might consist of up to 50 unique active Players! From the data we’ve gathered in the designing process, currently, the biggest guilds consist of around 40 - 45 accounts so the change should not bring too much organizational chaos for the guilds.

What will happen to guilds that have more accounts?

Even though, based on the data we had at the moment of designing the system, this shouldn’t be the case we are aware that the number of players in a guild might vary significantly in the course of a couple of weeks. So in order not to cause any troubles and rush decisions on the side of the guild leaders, we have come up with a solution to such case - the guilds that will be exceeding the limit will keep their oversized player count, but will be unable to invite any additional members until dropping the number of Players. This should give guilds the time they need to adjust to the new limits in the way they want.

What will happen to players that have characters in many guilds now?

After we introduce the new guild system, every player with characters in more than one guild will be prompted with a special window where one needs to decide which guild he wants to stay in. Confirming the choice will result in all other characters being automatically kicked from other guilds. Until choosing the main guild, a player will have all the guild features blocked (teleportation to the guild caste, Nation Points donations, etc.).

Does it mean that now all my characters will belong to one guild?

No, the change means that a Player can join just one guild per account but will still leave an option of having a guildless character.

When will the guild technologies be introduced?

Guild technologies will be another big step for the revamped guilds system and will be introduced in the weeks to follow.

Now, having discussed all the important parts of the upcoming guilds rework, let’s take a look at what’s coming in today's update!

The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. 𝕾𝖍𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖝, growsheak, and Neqster – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.3.2 Beta

Quality of Life improvements

As always, this update brings improvements and fixes that we have managed to implement based on our community feedback and reports over the last few days. We would like to thank all of our community members for their constant support and help with improving Gloria Victis!

– Added effects reducing hunger drain by 50% for campfire rest buffs based on our Community’s suggestion.

– Party window has been adjusted to not overlap with inv in the ⅓ mode anymore.

– Reduced limit on chats from 5 to 3 minutes. We are still taking a close look at how the system works, and are planning on further adjustments based on the data and feedback we’ve gathered.

Fixes

– Partial fix to tournaments on calendar event window, now tournaments times works and shows when are in progress, but they are not sorted in proper order. We are aware of how important that is for the new players to see the proper timers of certain events, so even though we are aware it’s not perfect, we decided to implement it this way while working on a better fix.

– Fixed a bug where carpentry workstation couldn't be destroyed by enemy

– Fixed an issue allowing to switch melee attack to throw at the beginning of attempt time, which allowed to throw weapons with melee animation.

– Fixed a case where players were unable to leave a party after the VoD tournament.

– Fixed not working hotkey bar when the player moves to the tournament and back from tournament to the main server.

– Fixed issue with titles dropdown showing up when the player started to type on chat.

– Mouse scroll is now working properly in the daily achievements window.

– Recipes color is now displayed correctly based on the level of profession and recipe.

– Fast travel window will now display its correct name.