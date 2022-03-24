Update on March 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 8430548 · Last edited 24 March 2022 – 11:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Major updates

Newly added parts of the Black Guard outfit: belt, ring (dropped in the exploration hang-up) New buttons for quick jump to each function interface in battle: Mission, Black Guard (formation, Echo Ancient Wood), Map (Misty Mountains, Gate of Old Days, Endless Corridor) Add the batch decomposition function of orange military equipment Adjust the drop rules to make the drop content more reasonable Adjust the equipment and affix system, add a lot of orange equipment and have exclusive orange equipment attributes Adjustment of weapon skills effect

Sword of Slavery: Replace the equipment with [End]: Can end the enemy whose life is equal to or less than 10% of the maximum life, and the enemy will die directly

Lightning Sword: The trigger chance has been changed to 100% (from 15%), and the base damage has been increased to 408+50%-60% Spell & Physical Power.

Catapult Hunting Bow: Damage increased to 208+50%-60% Spell & Physical Power (93-187) Physical Damage.

Storm Axe: Damage increased to 1008+100%-125% Spell & Physical Power (formerly 187-374) physical damage.

Codex of the Martyrs: The chance of self-destruction has been changed to 100% (from 40%), and the damage has been increased to 1325 + 100%-125% of spell & physical strength as ice damage.

Codex of the Thunderer: Damage increased to 1224+100%-150% Spell & Physical Power (from 374-748) Lightning Damage

Extreme Cold Armor: Damage increased to 550-1100+300% Spell & Physical Power (formerly 144-520+100% Spell Power) Ice damage

Blazing Sun: The damage dealt per second is adjusted to 3000+2%-5% of maximum health (original 10%-20%) fire damage

Vitality Cloth Shoes: The HP recovered per second is adjusted to 240-480+1% of the maximum HP (original 73+4%-8% of the physical strength)

Other optimizations

Optimized the display of exploration location names

Optimized the description of the leaderboard gameplay

Optimized the stacking method of some items

Optimized Warp Fragment description

Optimize the display of blackstone sorting

Fixed black market screening bug