Update on March 24th

Major updates
Newly added parts of the Black Guard outfit: belt, ring (dropped in the exploration hang-up)
New buttons for quick jump to each function interface in battle: Mission, Black Guard (formation, Echo Ancient Wood), Map (Misty Mountains, Gate of Old Days, Endless Corridor)
Add the batch decomposition function of orange military equipment
Adjust the drop rules to make the drop content more reasonable
Adjust the equipment and affix system, add a lot of orange equipment and have exclusive orange equipment attributes
Adjustment of weapon skills effect
Sword of Slavery: Replace the equipment with [End]: Can end the enemy whose life is equal to or less than 10% of the maximum life, and the enemy will die directly
Lightning Sword: The trigger chance has been changed to 100% (from 15%), and the base damage has been increased to 408+50%-60% Spell & Physical Power.
Catapult Hunting Bow: Damage increased to 208+50%-60% Spell & Physical Power (93-187) Physical Damage.
Storm Axe: Damage increased to 1008+100%-125% Spell & Physical Power (formerly 187-374) physical damage.
Codex of the Martyrs: The chance of self-destruction has been changed to 100% (from 40%), and the damage has been increased to 1325 + 100%-125% of spell & physical strength as ice damage.
Codex of the Thunderer: Damage increased to 1224+100%-150% Spell & Physical Power (from 374-748) Lightning Damage
Extreme Cold Armor: Damage increased to 550-1100+300% Spell & Physical Power (formerly 144-520+100% Spell Power) Ice damage
Blazing Sun: The damage dealt per second is adjusted to 3000+2%-5% of maximum health (original 10%-20%) fire damage
Vitality Cloth Shoes: The HP recovered per second is adjusted to 240-480+1% of the maximum HP (original 73+4%-8% of the physical strength)
Other optimizations
Optimized the display of exploration location names
Optimized the description of the leaderboard gameplay
Optimized the stacking method of some items
Optimized Warp Fragment description
Optimize the display of blackstone sorting
Fixed black market screening bug
