Currency changes for KARDS and a $2,000,000 gift

Hello everyone!

We have some important changes in KARDS arriving with a new currency, a special gift for everyone, and a change in the gold amount. Let’s go over all of these changes!

New currency for KARDS

On March 24th, 2022, we introduced a new premium currency to KARDS. You can use this new currency to purchase offers in the KARDS shop, as well as items that are available for in-game gold.

This new currency, Diamonds, is now available in the KARDS shop and is shown on your account.

For background information, the reasons for introducing the new currency, the design behind it, and details on the pricing strategy, please check our previous blogs “A new currency for KARDS” and “Update on a new currency for KARDS.”

All items that you could get with in-game gold continue to be available for in-game gold, of course. More on gold below, but first, we have a gift for everyone in the player community.

$2,000,000 gift to the community

As we are introducing the new premium currency to KARDS, we want to give the community a large “thank you” for valuable discussions, passionate engagement over time, and especially feedback regarding our new currency.

Everyone has now received free diamonds as a special gift from the team. In total, we have distributed diamonds worth more than $2,000,000.

The diamonds have been automatically added to your account; you don’t need to do anything extra to claim them.

Log in and enjoy the gift.

You can either save up the diamonds for future purchases or spend them right away on some premium items in the store - the choice is yours!

Additionally to introducing a new currency and the gift of free diamonds, we have multiplied all occurrences of in-game gold by ten. This is a purely cosmetical overhaul; you don’t lose out on anything or progress slower.

All your existing gold and gold income of any kind (for example: winning battles, daily missions, draft rewards, etc.) have been automatically multiplied by ten. At the same time, the gold cost of all items has been increased by ten as well. Your purchasing power in gold and progression naturally stays the same as before.

This purely cosmetic overhaul was done to establish a more natural ratio between in-game gold and diamonds.

Bug Fixes

We also used this update to fix a good number of bugs and introduced the option to copy draft decks once you completed creating a draft deck.

General bug fixes

Sometimes, the wrong HQ was shown in the library when creating a deck. Fixed.

The sound on the GINGA bomber was not correct. Fixed.

Original card art was displayed in match history even if the player used alternate card art. Fixed.

Card bug fixes

Playing EAGLE DAY in KOMET could cause the card to stay stuck. Fixed.

In some cases, PANZER III-E was not giving/removing buffs correctly when cards gained or missed blitz after entering the battlefield. Fixed.

In rare cases, the destruction effect of YAK9 was not triggered. Fixed.

In some cases, cards would not receive effects correctly from other cards on board after being released from CONFUSION from the frontline over to the support line. Fixed.

Cards with "Cannot attack enemy HQ" effect could sometimes still attack the HQ after NARA REGIMENT was retreated off the board. Fixed

Only one unit would die when two units affected by 2nd PARA's pincer would attack each other. Fixed.

37mm M1 AA GUN was triggering on units that were already at normal attack leaving a "-0 attack buff" (also on HQs). Fixed.

The cost of the drawn card from TIMELY SUPPLIES would be increased, if it was drawn again from REDEPLOYMENT. Fixed.

The skull icon was not displayed if a unit would be destroyed by DIVE BOMBING. Fixed.

AI bug fixes

FROM THE DEEP triggered after another countermeasure had sent the card to hand. Fixed

PATRIOTIC WAR could cause the AI to behave incorrectly when it was in the AI hand. Fixed

LYSANDER PL wasn't triggering when the AI played known cards. FIxed.

WELLINGTON wasn't reducing its cost correctly on AI's turn. Fixed.

CORSAIR F4U-1D's destruction effect could destroy friendly unit in some rare cases on AI's turn. Fixed.

ARADO AR 196's deployment effect wasn't always correctly triggering when played by the AI. Fixed.

COMMANDOS KIEFFER's trigger effect would sometimes ping a friendly unit in AI's turn. Fixed.

SCOUTING PARTY wasn't working correctly when played by the AI. Fixed.

LAND OF THE FREE wasn't working correctly when played by the AI. Fixed.

Units would still trigger destruction effects when destroyed by AI's PATROL. Fixed

UNITED WE STAND still had the pre-patch functionality when played by the AI. Fixed.

Various fixes to the AI backend.

Other improvements

Added a button to copy a draft deck.

KARDS was updated with these changes on March 24th, 2022. Check out your new currency balance and the gift you got!

See you on the battlefields of KARDS!