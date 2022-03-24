ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL – LET’S PARTY!

Can you believe it? This March, Runes of Magic is turning 13! That calls for a serious party – celebrate the Runes of Magic Anniversary Festival with us and look forward to the following events:
Anniversary Quest
Start the quest series in Thunderhoof Hills where a strange clown would like to have a talk with you. Fulfil the tasks and get rewarded with special prizes for your deeds!
Your Festival Gift
Log in to the game and receive a festival gift from us:
13th Anniversary Gasha
Opening the package will give you one of the following items:
* 1x Scarlet Demon Blade Pet Box (Permanent)
- 4x Daily Quest Ticket
- 1x Phoenix’s Redemption
- 3x Advanced Universal Jewel
- 5x Home-sweet-homes
- 5x Marking Ink
- 5x Transport Rune
Item Shop Offers
Ever wished you could lord it over Taborea traveling on a majestic throne? Then become a magical and mystical ruler and ride off on the Demonic Throne mount from the item shop.
Join us and let’s get this party started!The RoM Team
