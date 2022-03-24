 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Runes of Magic update for 24 March 2022

ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL – LET’S PARTY!

Share · View all patches · Build 8430098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can you believe it? This March, Runes of Magic is turning 13! That calls for a serious party – celebrate the Runes of Magic Anniversary Festival with us and look forward to the following events:

Anniversary Quest

Start the quest series in Thunderhoof Hills where a strange clown would like to have a talk with you. Fulfil the tasks and get rewarded with special prizes for your deeds!

Your Festival Gift

Log in to the game and receive a festival gift from us:

13th Anniversary Gasha

Opening the package will give you one of the following items: 

* 1x Scarlet Demon Blade Pet Box (Permanent)
  • 4x Daily Quest Ticket
  • 1x Phoenix’s Redemption
  • 3x Advanced Universal Jewel
  • 5x Home-sweet-homes
  • 5x Marking Ink
  • 5x Transport Rune
Item Shop Offers

Ever wished you could lord it over Taborea traveling on a majestic throne? Then become a magical and mystical ruler and ride off on the Demonic Throne mount from the item shop.

Join us and let’s get this party started!The RoM Team

Changed files in this update

Runes of Magic Depot Switch Depot 808292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.