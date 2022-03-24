ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL – LET’S PARTY!

Can you believe it? This March, Runes of Magic is turning 13! That calls for a serious party – celebrate the Runes of Magic Anniversary Festival with us and look forward to the following events:

Anniversary Quest

Start the quest series in Thunderhoof Hills where a strange clown would like to have a talk with you. Fulfil the tasks and get rewarded with special prizes for your deeds!

Your Festival Gift

Log in to the game and receive a festival gift from us:

13th Anniversary Gasha

Opening the package will give you one of the following items:

* 1x Scarlet Demon Blade Pet Box (Permanent)

4x Daily Quest Ticket

1x Phoenix’s Redemption

3x Advanced Universal Jewel

5x Home-sweet-homes

5x Marking Ink

5x Transport Rune

Item Shop Offers

Ever wished you could lord it over Taborea traveling on a majestic throne? Then become a magical and mystical ruler and ride off on the Demonic Throne mount from the item shop.

Join us and let’s get this party started!The RoM Team