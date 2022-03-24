World Update VIII: Iberia

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Start exploring the coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the heights of the Pyrenees, and legendary architecture of cities like Lisbon and Madrid with World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar & Andorra. Fly over the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia to appreciate its architectural details, admire the innovation at the Aqueduct of Segovia and the richness of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.

In Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VIII, this region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery for a stunning experience. This update includes four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest (POIs), four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five brand new landing challenges.

World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Andorra & Gibraltar is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Update your simulator, download World Update VIII, and take off to experience the treasures of this wonderful European realm from the heights! The sky is calling!

RELEASE NOTES 1.24.5.0

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

General

Added Portuguese localization

Navigation

New AIRAC 2203 data has been added

World

Updated elevation data for Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Andorra

Updated aerial imagery for Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Andorra

Improved Airport data on 100 airports. Click here for the full list.

Addition of more than 1000 missing airports in game. Click here for the full list.

IBERIA

Photogrammetry Cities

Lisbon

Barreiro

Malaga

Bilbao

Cascais

Coimbra

Hand-Crafted Airports

LESU - La Seu d'Urgell Airport

LPPI – Pico

LPFR – Faro

LECO - A Coruna

Hand-Crafted Points of Interest

516 Arouca

Alamillo Bridge

Alcázar De Segovia

Alcázar Of Toledo

Aldeadávila Dam

Alqueva Dam

Basílica De La Sagrada Família

Belem Tower, Lisbon

Bom Jesus Du Monte

Braga Cathedral

Bridge Pavilion In Zaragoza

Camp Nou

Casa Da Música

Casa Milà

Castelo Dos Mouros

Castillo de Santa Bárbara

Castle Of Almansa

Catedral de Burgos

Catedral de León

Catedral de Murcia

Catedral-Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar

Cathedral And Giralda In Seville

Cathedral Of Santiago De Compostela

Christ The King (Almada)

City Of Arts And Sciences

Concert Hall, Tenerife

Covão Dos Conchos

El Capricho Villa

El Flysch Zumaya

El Monasterio de El Escorial

El Monumento Natural de los Mallos de Riglos, Agüero y Peña Rueba

Episcopal Palace Of Astorga

Estádio Algarve

Estádio Cidade De Coimbra

Estádio D. Afonso Henriques

Estádio Da Luz

Estádio Do Dragão

Estádio José Alvalade

Estádio Municipal De Aveiro

Fort Of Sao Joao Baptista

Freixo Bridge

Guadiana International Bridge

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

Hotel Arts

Hotel Marqués De Riscal

La Constitución De 1812 Bridge

La ermita de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

La Salve Bridge

La Vicaria Arch Bridge

Las Hurdes

Las Médulas

Les Ferreres Aqueduct

Lezíria Bridge

Lisbon Harbour Control Tower

Luís I Bridge

Lusitania Bridge

Magma Arte & Congresos

Maria Pia Bridge

Metropol Parasol

Mezquita-Catedral De Córdoba

Molinos de Campo de Criptana

Montjuic Castle

Monumento A Alfonso Xii

Museu Nacional D'Art De Catalunya – Mnac

Museum Of Art, Architecture And Technology

Mvrdv – Mirador

Observatorio Roque de los Muchachos

Oceanário De Lisboa

Oscar Niemeyer International Cultural Centre

Palacio De Deportes De Santander

El Retiro Park

Pena Palace

Playa de las Catedrales

Plaza De España In Seville

Ponte 25 De Abril Bridge

Ponte De Barcelos

Puente De Isabel Ii

Puente De San Martín

Puente Nuevo

Rande Bridge

Roman Bridge Of Córdoba

Royal Palace Of Madrid

San Pablo Bridge

Santa Caterina Market

Serra Da Estrela (Radar Station)

Tenerife International Center For Fairs And Congresses

The Roman Aqueduct Of Segovia

Third Milenium Bridge

Tore Agbar

Torre de Hércules

Torre Mapfre

Torre Vasco Da Gama

Vasco Da Gama Bridge

Vila Real Bridge

Vizcaya Bridge

W Barcelona

Wanda Metropolitano

Zubizuri Bridge

Bush Trips

Portugal

Pyrenees

Mediterranean Cost

Iberia Connection

Landing Challenges

Girona (Famous)

Bilbao (Famous)

Pico Airport (Strong Wind)

Leon (Epic)

Portimao (Epic)

Discovery Flights

Madrid

Barcelona

Coimbra

Gibraltar

Lisbon

LOCAL LEGEND I: JUNKERS JU 52

FIXED

Standard / Floats / Skis

The autopilot will continue to maintain heading after switching to External view.

The near / far needle on the Zielflug Gekoppelt gauge is now centered when a VOR station is not being received.

The tooltip for the engine starters and their covers have been updated to indicate “On” / “Off” and “Open” / Close, respectively.

Floats / Skis

The panel lights can now be adjusted using with the Center Panel Light knob.

Retrofit

The z-fighting of the wobble pump cover has been addressed.

The tooltip for the CDI and Heading Bug on the copilot’s HSI now alignment with the instrument.

All

The tooltip for the Elevator Trim and Hohen-Flosse gauge are now always in alignment.

The tailwheel has been adjusted so that it’s less likely to float above the ground when the aircraft is on the surface.

“Zu” and “Auf” now fit within their space on the passenger cabin doors.

Breaks between the control surfaces and their connecting rods have been addressed.

The landing struts below the aircraft becoming broken / fractured when airborne have been addressed.

Floating screw textures have been attached to their appropriate surfaces.

Camera collision has been improved within the cockpit and passenger cabin to prevent unwanted clipping.

Texture seams around the passenger cabin doors have been addressed.

KNOWN ISSUES

Floats

Wake effects are not visible on the water when using Livery 1 and Livery 2.

The Center Panel Light knob in Livery 1 and Livery 2 does not adjust the panel lights.

The default position of the VR camera is a little further back in the seat compared to the other variants. This can cause the camera to clip into the wall when looking around.

You can leave feedback on various topics here - https://forums.flightsimulator.com