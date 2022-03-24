World Update VIII: Iberia

Start exploring the coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the heights of the Pyrenees, and legendary architecture of cities like Lisbon and Madrid with World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar & Andorra. Fly over the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia to appreciate its architectural details, admire the innovation at the Aqueduct of Segovia and the richness of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.
In Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VIII, this region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery for a stunning experience. This update includes four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest (POIs), four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five brand new landing challenges.
World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Andorra & Gibraltar is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Update your simulator, download World Update VIII, and take off to experience the treasures of this wonderful European realm from the heights! The sky is calling!
RELEASE NOTES 1.24.5.0
If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.
Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
General
- Added Portuguese localization
Navigation
- New AIRAC 2203 data has been added
World
- Updated elevation data for Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Andorra
- Updated aerial imagery for Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Andorra
- Improved Airport data on 100 airports. Click here for the full list.
- Addition of more than 1000 missing airports in game. Click here for the full list.
Optional World update content (via the in-game marketplace)
IBERIA
Photogrammetry Cities
- Lisbon
- Barreiro
- Malaga
- Bilbao
- Cascais
- Coimbra
Hand-Crafted Airports
- LESU - La Seu d'Urgell Airport
- LPPI – Pico
- LPFR – Faro
- LECO - A Coruna
Hand-Crafted Points of Interest
- 516 Arouca
- Alamillo Bridge
- Alcázar De Segovia
- Alcázar Of Toledo
- Aldeadávila Dam
- Alqueva Dam
- Basílica De La Sagrada Família
- Belem Tower, Lisbon
- Bom Jesus Du Monte
- Braga Cathedral
- Bridge Pavilion In Zaragoza
- Camp Nou
- Casa Da Música
- Casa Milà
- Castelo Dos Mouros
- Castillo de Santa Bárbara
- Castle Of Almansa
- Catedral de Burgos
- Catedral de León
- Catedral de Murcia
- Catedral-Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar
- Cathedral And Giralda In Seville
- Cathedral Of Santiago De Compostela
- Christ The King (Almada)
- City Of Arts And Sciences
- Concert Hall, Tenerife
- Covão Dos Conchos
- El Capricho Villa
- El Flysch Zumaya
- El Monasterio de El Escorial
- El Monumento Natural de los Mallos de Riglos, Agüero y Peña Rueba
- Episcopal Palace Of Astorga
- Estádio Algarve
- Estádio Cidade De Coimbra
- Estádio D. Afonso Henriques
- Estádio Da Luz
- Estádio Do Dragão
- Estádio José Alvalade
- Estádio Municipal De Aveiro
- Fort Of Sao Joao Baptista
- Freixo Bridge
- Guadiana International Bridge
- Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
- Hotel Arts
- Hotel Marqués De Riscal
- La Constitución De 1812 Bridge
- La ermita de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe
- La Salve Bridge
- La Vicaria Arch Bridge
- Las Hurdes
- Las Médulas
- Les Ferreres Aqueduct
- Lezíria Bridge
- Lisbon Harbour Control Tower
- Luís I Bridge
- Lusitania Bridge
- Magma Arte & Congresos
- Maria Pia Bridge
- Metropol Parasol
- Mezquita-Catedral De Córdoba
- Molinos de Campo de Criptana
- Montjuic Castle
- Monumento A Alfonso Xii
- Museu Nacional D'Art De Catalunya – Mnac
- Museum Of Art, Architecture And Technology
- Mvrdv – Mirador
- Observatorio Roque de los Muchachos
- Oceanário De Lisboa
- Oscar Niemeyer International Cultural Centre
- Palacio De Deportes De Santander
- El Retiro Park
- Pena Palace
- Playa de las Catedrales
- Plaza De España In Seville
- Ponte 25 De Abril Bridge
- Ponte De Barcelos
- Puente De Isabel Ii
- Puente De San Martín
- Puente Nuevo
- Rande Bridge
- Roman Bridge Of Córdoba
- Royal Palace Of Madrid
- San Pablo Bridge
- Santa Caterina Market
- Serra Da Estrela (Radar Station)
- Tenerife International Center For Fairs And Congresses
- The Roman Aqueduct Of Segovia
- Third Milenium Bridge
- Tore Agbar
- Torre de Hércules
- Torre Mapfre
- Torre Vasco Da Gama
- Vasco Da Gama Bridge
- Vila Real Bridge
- Vizcaya Bridge
- W Barcelona
- Wanda Metropolitano
- Zubizuri Bridge
Bush Trips
- Portugal
- Pyrenees
- Mediterranean Cost
- Iberia Connection
Landing Challenges
- Girona (Famous)
- Bilbao (Famous)
- Pico Airport (Strong Wind)
- Leon (Epic)
- Portimao (Epic)
Discovery Flights
- Madrid
- Barcelona
- Coimbra
- Gibraltar
- Lisbon
LOCAL LEGEND I: JUNKERS JU 52
FIXED
Standard / Floats / Skis
- The autopilot will continue to maintain heading after switching to External view.
- The near / far needle on the Zielflug Gekoppelt gauge is now centered when a VOR station is not being received.
- The tooltip for the engine starters and their covers have been updated to indicate “On” / “Off” and “Open” / Close, respectively.
Floats / Skis
- The panel lights can now be adjusted using with the Center Panel Light knob.
- Retrofit
- The z-fighting of the wobble pump cover has been addressed.
- The tooltip for the CDI and Heading Bug on the copilot’s HSI now alignment with the instrument.
All
- The tooltip for the Elevator Trim and Hohen-Flosse gauge are now always in alignment.
- The tailwheel has been adjusted so that it’s less likely to float above the ground when the aircraft is on the surface.
- “Zu” and “Auf” now fit within their space on the passenger cabin doors.
- Breaks between the control surfaces and their connecting rods have been addressed.
- The landing struts below the aircraft becoming broken / fractured when airborne have been addressed.
- Floating screw textures have been attached to their appropriate surfaces.
- Camera collision has been improved within the cockpit and passenger cabin to prevent unwanted clipping.
- Texture seams around the passenger cabin doors have been addressed.
KNOWN ISSUES
Floats
- Wake effects are not visible on the water when using Livery 1 and Livery 2.
- The Center Panel Light knob in Livery 1 and Livery 2 does not adjust the panel lights.
- The default position of the VR camera is a little further back in the seat compared to the other variants. This can cause the camera to clip into the wall when looking around.
You can leave feedback on various topics here - https://forums.flightsimulator.com
