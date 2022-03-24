 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 24 March 2022

Fixed performance issue in Tv Mode + new experimental feature

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue in TvMode that would cause a scene to lag and freeze after a few minutes- should be fixed now sorry about that-

Added a clone scene of "Running Man" called "Walking Man" its the same thing except the actors walk instead of run- added a new experimental feature to the "Running Man" , "Wormhole" and "Walking Man" scenes- hold SHIFT and press SPACE to toggle the scene background. Experimenting with this as its useful for making music videos to quickly shift the mood etc-

Nightmare Puppeteer Content Depot 1355311
