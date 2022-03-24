【2022.03.24th】Update and Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on March 24 from 23:00 to 1:00 GMT (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

New features:

1.Added lvl.60 dragon-patterned gold border NPC at siege. It will have a chance to show up when the hostility reaches 80.

Optimizations:

1.Lower the level requirement on using and unlocking Fine Field from 9 to 8.

2.Two-handed sickle and Fine Field are available at the market.

3.Increased durability of Two-handed Farming Sickle.

Fixed bugs:

1.Fixed the wrong item type on Two-handed Farming sickle.

Some adjustments and optimizations have been made to the game client’s architecture in order to accommodate required support for future content versions.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you again for your support!