Update 2.1.304. New engine version, sending feedback directly from the game

Wild Terra 2 switched to a new version of the engine. This allowed us to fix a problem with “invisible walls”, and now new technical solutions are available for us to optimize the server and graphics, a better visual. Now you can send feedback or bug report directly from the game, by pressing F10 (the system will automatically take a screenshot).
Outwardly, nothing has changed, but on the technical side there have been major changes in almost all parts of the game, and we probably missed a few non-obvious bugs. We will follow your feedback and fix bugs on the next patch.
Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!
Update 2.1.304. Changelog
- Updated Unity engine version from 2018.4 to 2021.2.
- Fixed bug with invisible walls.
- Now you can send a bug report directly from the game by pressing F10.
- Changed the names of continents, islands and cities to be more artistic.
- Partially distributed the constant load from the video card to the processor.
- Fixed a bug due to which the position of the cloak of the male character was taken from the female version.
Also, we recently added soundtrack from the game:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783440/Wild_Terra_2_New_Lands__Original_Soundtrack/
