Update 2.1.304. New engine version, sending feedback directly from the game

Wild Terra 2 switched to a new version of the engine. This allowed us to fix a problem with “invisible walls”, and now new technical solutions are available for us to optimize the server and graphics, a better visual. Now you can send feedback or bug report directly from the game, by pressing F10 (the system will automatically take a screenshot).

Outwardly, nothing has changed, but on the technical side there have been major changes in almost all parts of the game, and we probably missed a few non-obvious bugs. We will follow your feedback and fix bugs on the next patch.

Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Updated Unity engine version from 2018.4 to 2021.2.

Fixed bug with invisible walls.

Now you can send a bug report directly from the game by pressing F10.

Changed the names of continents, islands and cities to be more artistic.

Partially distributed the constant load from the video card to the processor.

Fixed a bug due to which the position of the cloak of the male character was taken from the female version.

Also, we recently added soundtrack from the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783440/Wild_Terra_2_New_Lands__Original_Soundtrack/