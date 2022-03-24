 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 24 March 2022

Update 2.1.304. New engine version, sending feedback directly from the game

Wild Terra 2 switched to a new version of the engine. This allowed us to fix a problem with “invisible walls”, and now new technical solutions are available for us to optimize the server and graphics, a better visual. Now you can send feedback or bug report directly from the game, by pressing F10 (the system will automatically take a screenshot).

Outwardly, nothing has changed, but on the technical side there have been major changes in almost all parts of the game, and we probably missed a few non-obvious bugs. We will follow your feedback and fix bugs on the next patch.

Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Update 2.1.304. Changelog
  • Updated Unity engine version from 2018.4 to 2021.2.
  • Fixed bug with invisible walls.
  • Now you can send a bug report directly from the game by pressing F10.
  • Changed the names of continents, islands and cities to be more artistic.
  • Partially distributed the constant load from the video card to the processor.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the position of the cloak of the male character was taken from the female version.

Also, we recently added soundtrack from the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783440/Wild_Terra_2_New_Lands__Original_Soundtrack/

