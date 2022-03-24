Thank you all so much for playing Townsmen VR, for your feedback, and for your patience. It's been a long time coming. Version 1.0 is finally here and with it, the most requested feature: Sandbox Mode

Patchnotes below.

We're certain that you'll enjoy it and we truly feel like TMVR is everything we had hoped it would one day become and more.

Hop on, start building and enjoy!

New features:

Added sandbox mode (most islands can now be played with custom start conditions and goals).

Added additional building placement feedback: now buildings and units in the way are highlighted red.

Added language selection screen (will reload the current scene if changes are applied).

Need icons on top of townies are now color-coded from blue to red to show how urgent the need is.

Added game over the message to all islands.

General fixes:

All save files are not compatible anymore. If you load an old save file, the level you try to load will restart.

Fixed production resources getting lost when upgrading a building.

Fixed an issue with unintended behavior when townies would drop resources after loading a save file.

Fixed fish not being able to properly swim in rivers.

Fixed dead fish respawning in Ocean instead of the lake after save/load.

Made all ships turn a bit faster.

Fixed rally flag movement issue on load due to conflict with spawn animation behavior.

The game now doesn't pause in splash or loading scenes anymore when the headset isn't mounted.

Alarm sound is now also played when someone from your town is attacked by a wolf or bear.

Changed mechanic that decides where talking characters spawn, so there are no huge gaps between them if they appear and disappear more frequently.

Fixed talking characters sometimes moving to a location from their last or initial position when appearing.

Fixed issue with wrong status text on research.

Fixed behavior that would sometimes mess up monks/nuns reading books.

Birds shouldn't be stuck in the air anymore after you save/load a scene directly when a bird has stolen something and is on the run.

Fixed a lot of trading and ship-related issues, especially concerning save/load.

Graphics improvements:

Fixed marketplace tablecloths disappearing if further away.

Reduced work time on cauldron and bread oven to match the animations.

Updated position, type, and count of torches on all islands.

Updated the unconscious effect of townies.

Fixed a small graphics glitch on the top of clergy heads.

Modified start scene crow animation.

Changed animations for townies trading on ships.

Books should now retain their color while being read (before they all turned into a brown book, could be noticed if you watch slightly from below).

UI specific fixes:

Fixed loading menu not being updated when a new save slot has been used.

Improved building info UI layouts.

Prevent closing info menu with thumbstick up/down.

Moved button to go back to the main menu to quit game dialog, removed option to restart the game.

Made info icons on iron/gold mines and their construction sites check if they are hidden by rocks and moved them up if they are.

Added new menu icons for restart, level select, sandbox mode, and language options.

Fixed missing trading ship UI after loading a save file.

Changed color of "i" icons on top of buildings.

Achievement fixes:

Bucks now also count towards the acupuncture achievement (before it was only does).

Fixed multitasking achievement not counting in some cases.

Fixed airborne achievement and chickens teleporting to the ground while flying.

Level specific fixes: