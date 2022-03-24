Update 1.18: Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 8429800 · Last edited 24 March 2022 – 10:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Dear operators,

New important update is online. Customize your outfits with patches and honor your country.

Country flags, tabs, blood type... are available for different outfits. More patches will be available in future updates (real units, new flag countries...)







Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

OPERATOR EDITOR:

Add: Patches on outfits

Add: Patches - 41 flags

Add: Patches - 41 camo flags

Add: Patches - 15 tabs

Add: Patches - 6 blood type

Add: Camera auto-move in terms of patch selected

Add: Camera auto-move in terms of outfit type selected

Add: Camera auto-move in terms of color selected

Add: Hold right mouse to zoom on operator

Fix: Color selected doesn't update last colors correctly

GAMEPLAY:

Add: All maps available for "Prisoner of war" game mode

Improve: Steady your aim with holding your breath for any sight

Improve: Rate rotation of dog

Improve: Swaying of your aim in ADS view

Improve: Operators activate NVG by default even if own night scope

Fix: Error of task locations in Elegance airport

Fix: Run animation in first-person view with max speed variation

Fix: Wrong ADS animation triggered with night vision lying down

Fix: Shakering of camera in observation tower

Fix: Some AI pathfinding in observation tower

RENDERING:

Add: Breathless SFX

Improve: Throw grenade animation in Third-person view

Improve: Optimization of footstep SFX

Fix: Attachment error of holographic sights with G34 Magnifier of new weapon if magnifier disable

Fix: Throw grenade by player in Third-person view might not keep stance correctly

UI: