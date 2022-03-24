 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 24 March 2022

Update 1.18: Patches

Dear operators,

New important update is online. Customize your outfits with patches and honor your country.

Country flags, tabs, blood type... are available for different outfits. More patches will be available in future updates (real units, new flag countries...)



Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
OPERATOR EDITOR:

  • Add: Patches on outfits
  • Add: Patches - 41 flags
  • Add: Patches - 41 camo flags
  • Add: Patches - 15 tabs
  • Add: Patches - 6 blood type
  • Add: Camera auto-move in terms of patch selected
  • Add: Camera auto-move in terms of outfit type selected
  • Add: Camera auto-move in terms of color selected
  • Add: Hold right mouse to zoom on operator
  • Fix: Color selected doesn't update last colors correctly

GAMEPLAY:

  • Add: All maps available for "Prisoner of war" game mode
  • Improve: Steady your aim with holding your breath for any sight
  • Improve: Rate rotation of dog
  • Improve: Swaying of your aim in ADS view
  • Improve: Operators activate NVG by default even if own night scope
  • Fix: Error of task locations in Elegance airport
  • Fix: Run animation in first-person view with max speed variation
  • Fix: Wrong ADS animation triggered with night vision lying down
  • Fix: Shakering of camera in observation tower
  • Fix: Some AI pathfinding in observation tower

RENDERING:

  • Add: Breathless SFX
  • Improve: Throw grenade animation in Third-person view
  • Improve: Optimization of footstep SFX
  • Fix: Attachment error of holographic sights with G34 Magnifier of new weapon if magnifier disable
  • Fix: Throw grenade by player in Third-person view might not keep stance correctly

UI:

  • Improve: Some designs of Squad menu

