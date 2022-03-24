 Skip to content

The Remainder - Act 1 update for 24 March 2022

Chronicles of Tal'Dun: The Remainder Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8429643

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings weary travelers,

The full game is finished at last! After 20 months of development, the story of or two magi is now complete. A lot of love and tears went into crafting of this tale and Ze and I hope you will enjoy playing it it as much as we enjoyed making it.

We are very grateful to everyone who followed and supported us in this project, hopefully the first of many!

The game ended up being much more elaborate than we originally imagined it, featuring around 20 hours of gameplay (depending how good are you at spotting clues. :)

We would love to hear what you think of it and if you are able to untangle this mystery.

  • Ze and Nim

