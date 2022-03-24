PARTY RUSH!! and its Wallpaper & Avatar Icon Pack are now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PARTY RUSH!! has been released.

Who was it that attacked Peppermint and her companions?

What’s causing all the strange phenomena in our world?

The untold secrets will finally be unveiled in the main game!

Solve the mysteries with Peppermint and save Crimson Waffle Continent.

Do not worry. There will be many more than in the demo version who are willing to help you.

Remember,

PARTY RUSH!! – Wallpaper & Avatar Icon Pack

has also been released.

This pack contains three different wallpapers and 21 different avatar icons.

Enjoy the designs using the daily lives of the characters in PARTY RUSH!!