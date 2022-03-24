 Skip to content

PARTY RUSH!! update for 24 March 2022

PARTY RUSH!! and its Wallpaper & Avatar Icon Pack are now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8429527

Patchnotes via Steam Community
PARTY RUSH!! has been released.

Who was it that attacked Peppermint and her companions?
What’s causing all the strange phenomena in our world?
The untold secrets will finally be unveiled in the main game!
Solve the mysteries with Peppermint and save Crimson Waffle Continent.
Do not worry. There will be many more than in the demo version who are willing to help you.

Remember,

PARTY RUSH!! – Wallpaper & Avatar Icon Pack

has also been released.
This pack contains three different wallpapers and 21 different avatar icons.

Enjoy the designs using the daily lives of the characters in PARTY RUSH!!

