Patch 0.6.6.5 - More fixes again!

Share · View all patches · Build 8429481 · Last edited 24 March 2022 – 08:13:09 UTC by Wendy

This is an additional fixy-patch, which does the following:

Removes a bug where units would stutter when moving or glitch when trying to sit.

Replacing dirt blocks with cobbled ones will no longer say the work order is inaccessible. Also made sure the grid is updated succesfully (previously undead units could sometimes move through newly built blocks.)

Fixed a bug with loading the grid.

Slight fixes balcony placement.

The amount of undead that attacks have been fixed. Previously the amount could in rare cases be enormous and did not scale properly with the settlement and the amount of days played.

Some fixes to overlapping texts on work orders.

As always, sorry about the bugs, keep the reports coming and thank you for all your support!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias