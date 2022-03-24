Greetings weary traveler,

We have just released the full version of Chronicles of Tal'Dun: The Remainder. Unfortunately Steam changed some rules and there is no way for us to give only the owners of Act 2 a special discount but the game has a 10% launch discount right now.

As a thanks to you for believing in us, everyone who owns Act 2 has gotten the Fan Pack DLC worth $5 for free, which includes:

10 Desktop Wallpapers

Original Soundtrack in High Quality 320kbps MP3 format

Story And Tea with Ilar, a collection of The Remainder short stories.

Glimpses Beneath - Art and Lore Book Issue 1

♡♡

To find them:

Open Steam, go to the Library tab, and right-click on The Remainder Act 2 in your game list. Select Properties and click the Local Files tab. Click the Browse... button. Open the "Fan Pack" folder!