Animal Taxidermy, Trophy Mounts, Fallow Deer & Map Update

With this major update, we are introducing animal taxidermy and trophy mounts to the game! The trophy mounting system gives players complete freedom with the trophy placement. You can choose which type of mount you want to place and where you want to place it. Each animal also has several different poses to choose from. We would love to see your lodges so post them to our Discord, tag us in socials and share here in Steams screenshots!
And that is not all! We are also adding another animal, the mighty fallow deer to the game. These colorful medium sized deer with big antlers and thick necks can be found mostly around leaf and mixed forest areas. We have reworked the whole eastern side of the map and added a 3rd outpost, giving the players more exciting hunting grounds to go after the fallows!
There are many, many more changes, features and improvements in this update so read all of them below:
Animal Taxidermy And Trophy Mounts
- Animal Taxidermy from harvest screen
- Animal Saving from harvest screen
- Trophy Manager
- Wall mounts in different styles and sizes
- Floor mounts in different styles and sizes
- Table mounts in different styles and sizes
- Several trophy poses for all animals
- Trophy mounting system, which gives players the freedom to place trophies around the lodge
Overview of the trophy mounts system
Additions
New Animal - Fallow deer
- Fallow deer caller
- Fallow deer info book
- Fallow deer trophy statues
Bulgarian reserve update
- Eastern area environment
- 3rd outpost
- New hunting towers
Added taxidermy, trophy mounts and autowalk instructions to "How to play"
-
Added background to "How to play" texts
New Features
- Added player fall damage
- Added autowalk
- Added an option to adjust hip inventory height and distance
- Added adjustable scope position on guns (The player can attach the scope on different distance from the gun stock)
- Added support for ForceTube haptic gun stock
Improvements
- Adjusted animal trophy spawn rates
- Weapons can’t be grabbed from the backpack when it’s on the players back
- Books from Bulgarian outposts won’t travel with the player to the main lodge
- Shooting range distance buttons now cancels the inspect action
- Adjusted the rotation values of inventory
- Optimized animal tracks
- Optimized several vegetations and biomes
- Optimized the main lodge
- Optimized animals to use less CPU
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where animals would flee towards the player
- Fixed most cases where animals would get stuck and run in place
- Fixed an issue where a dead wild boar could still cause damage
- Fixed an issue where a paralyzed animal doesn’t take damage
- Fixed an issue where the player can grab ejected bullets but can’t drop them or put them away if the ammo box isn’t visible (now the player can drop these bullets if there is no ammo box available)
- Fixed an issue where the player can get extra ammo at the shooting range
- Fixed an issue where bullets loaded in revolver can disappear if the revolver is close to the ammo box during loading
- Fixed an issue where hand would spin when holding the mobile tracker
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't shoot through animals to hit another
- Fixed an issue where game settings wouldn't set correctly when returning to lodge from Bulgaria map
We hope you enjoy the update and let us know what you think! Thank you for playing and all the feedback!
