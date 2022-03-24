Animal Taxidermy, Trophy Mounts, Fallow Deer & Map Update

Hello Hunters!

With this major update, we are introducing animal taxidermy and trophy mounts to the game! The trophy mounting system gives players complete freedom with the trophy placement. You can choose which type of mount you want to place and where you want to place it. Each animal also has several different poses to choose from. We would love to see your lodges so post them to our Discord, tag us in socials and share here in Steams screenshots!

And that is not all! We are also adding another animal, the mighty fallow deer to the game. These colorful medium sized deer with big antlers and thick necks can be found mostly around leaf and mixed forest areas. We have reworked the whole eastern side of the map and added a 3rd outpost, giving the players more exciting hunting grounds to go after the fallows!

There are many, many more changes, features and improvements in this update so read all of them below:

Animal Taxidermy And Trophy Mounts

Animal Taxidermy from harvest screen

Animal Saving from harvest screen

Trophy Manager

Wall mounts in different styles and sizes

Floor mounts in different styles and sizes

Table mounts in different styles and sizes

Several trophy poses for all animals

Trophy mounting system, which gives players the freedom to place trophies around the lodge

Overview of the trophy mounts system

Additions

New Animal - Fallow deer Fallow deer caller Fallow deer info book Fallow deer trophy statues

Eastern area environment 3rd outpost New hunting towers

Added taxidermy, trophy mounts and autowalk instructions to "How to play"

Added background to "How to play" texts

New Features

Added player fall damage

Added autowalk

Added an option to adjust hip inventory height and distance

Added adjustable scope position on guns (The player can attach the scope on different distance from the gun stock)

Added support for ForceTube haptic gun stock

Improvements

Adjusted animal trophy spawn rates

Weapons can’t be grabbed from the backpack when it’s on the players back

Books from Bulgarian outposts won’t travel with the player to the main lodge

Shooting range distance buttons now cancels the inspect action

Adjusted the rotation values of inventory

Optimized animal tracks

Optimized several vegetations and biomes

Optimized the main lodge

Optimized animals to use less CPU

Fixes

Fixed an issue where animals would flee towards the player

Fixed most cases where animals would get stuck and run in place

Fixed an issue where a dead wild boar could still cause damage

Fixed an issue where a paralyzed animal doesn’t take damage

Fixed an issue where the player can grab ejected bullets but can’t drop them or put them away if the ammo box isn’t visible (now the player can drop these bullets if there is no ammo box available)

Fixed an issue where the player can get extra ammo at the shooting range

Fixed an issue where bullets loaded in revolver can disappear if the revolver is close to the ammo box during loading

Fixed an issue where hand would spin when holding the mobile tracker

Fixed an issue where you couldn't shoot through animals to hit another

Fixed an issue where game settings wouldn't set correctly when returning to lodge from Bulgaria map

We hope you enjoy the update and let us know what you think! Thank you for playing and all the feedback!

