Meet The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blog: http://www.rocketleague.com/news/meet-the-lamborghini-countach-lpi-8004

SPEED. GLORIOUS SPEED.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment thanks to its revolutionary design and rule-breaking technology. Developed to celebrate the Countach’s 50th anniversary, this modern Lamborghini displays the perfect marriage between hybrid technology and pure unadulterated power. Now the legendary super sports car is coming to Rocket League!

With a stylish wedge shape and audacious engine… Oh, come on, what more do we need to say? It’s THE COUNTACH LPI 800-4!!

LAMBORGHINI COUNTACH LPI 800-4 BUNDLE [1100 CREDITS]

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Engine Audio

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Player Banner

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Wheels

Lamborghini Countach 70s Wheels

Argento Luna Decal

*The items included in the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Bundle above can only be equipped by the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 cannot be customized with all item types.

RLCS WINTER MAJOR

The name Lamborghini is associated with greatness, and that legacy continues as an official sponsor of the 2021-22 Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Winter Major. The Winter Major runs from March 23-27, with the final two days on March 26 and 27 being played live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Are you ready to ride? The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Bundle will be available from March 30 to April 5.