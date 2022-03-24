Today, “SUMMER VACATION” was released!! Enjoy your VR vacation.

It's been five years since the announcement of this title... Today, we finally released "SUMMER VACATION"! We would like to thank you for waiting.
To celebrate the release, we are holding a launch sale! Please buy "SUMMER VACATION" if you are interested in the app. The sale is an opportunity to save 25% during the week of today through March 31.
From the official website, important updates are announced. Please check it, https://summer-vacation-vr.jp/en/
A DLC was also released at the same time. It is a package of cosplay-style hair and costumes. If you want to dress your heroine and enjoy the story, be sure to check this one out too! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1776150/SUMMER_VACATION___Cosplay_Style_Package/
We've opened a thread on the Community Hub for bug reports and suggestions. We keep an eye on it. https://steamcommunity.com/app/658360/discussions/
Finally, we plan to add future updates and DLC! Please keep up "SUMMER VACATION"!
SUMMER VACATION update for 24 March 2022
