March Quality of Life Update Now Live!

Hey everybody!

The March Quality of Life update is now live for all players! Once again, a huge thanks to everybody that joined us on the beta branch and sent in feedback and suggestions. That feedback directly helped influence and improve the final design of the new crafting menu.

There are still a few things that will be added throughout the next week(s). These include: Adding pages for the pinned recipe bar and changing them to be stored on the profile instead of per world, a system to support crafting refined ingredients directly from the currently selected recipe, optimizations, and mod support for adding new filters.

Crafting Menu Features

Redesigned the Crafting UI

Moved from items being in a specific tab to a filter approach, which allows players to easily find the items they are looking for.

Recipes can be added to a favorites

Recipes can be pinned to the side of the screen for quick crafting

Use the text search to find items by their localized name.

The size of the crafting menu can be scaled separately from the rest of the HUD.

Players who use controllers can:

Move and rotate the camera while the crafting menu is open

Use the right analog stick to navigate through the pinned recipes and craft them without opening the crafting menu

Wolfgang Changes

Wolfgang now gains a small amount of mightiness while performing physical activity, such as chopping and mining.

Improved the efficiency, durability and ingredient cost for all dumbbells.

Running with dumbbells equipped pauses the mightiness drain.

Increased the top rowing speed when Wolfgang is Mighty

Other Changes

The Ancient Guardian fight has been redesigned.

Items within a treasure chest can now be used when crafting.

Hound wave frequency has been reduced and Varglets will appear after the first year.

Fire and Ice hounds can now be adjusted in the world settings

Adjusted the crafting recipes for a number of items

Terra Firma Tamper and Tackle Receptacle now allow you to prototype the recipe, so you will not have to stand beside one every time you wish to craft their items.

And more!

Note about the crafting menu changes.

We are very aware that this is a drastic change however, moving away from the old menu allows us more freedom when adding craftable items. For example, the Tackle Receptacle and Terra Firma Tamper were only added because we did not want to add a dozen recipes into the survival and structures tab. With the new approach, this is no longer an issue. The Tackle Receptacle and Terra Firma Tamper have been changed to research stations, like the Science Machine, where you will be able to prototype the recipes, learning them forever.

We know that change can be difficult for some players. Please give the new menu a chance, consider the above information, and let us know if you have any feedback or suggestions over on the official forums.

The full patch notes are a bit... much. But if you wanna check them out, head over to the official forums.

New Item Skin Collection!

This new collection of 12 new skins can be purchased in The Gothic Belongings Chest for $11.99usd. As always, these items are also available as drops in-game and are weaveable using spool.

New Streaming Drops!

The Serpentine Storm Eater skin for the Lightning Conductor has been added to the streaming drops Nautical Collection. For a list of participating streamers, please see the official post here.

That's it for now!

I know we mentioned big news last week, but it needs a little more time before we can announce. Hopefully we'll be able to get it out in the next couple weeks.

While part of the team has been working on putting in the final touches on the crafting menu changes, the rest of the team has been hard at work on the next two updates.

One of those updates is the next character refresh. I wonder who it might be?



And with that, we are done. I think. Oh, yeah. You probably want one of these. Have fun out there everybody!