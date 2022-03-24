 Skip to content

BEACHED update for 24 March 2022

0.21 - Farming, Gun Reworks, Backpacks, Map Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW - Ammo Crates; found in almost all monuments gives a wide variety of ammo
NEW - Pistol Bullets
NEW - Rifle Bullets
NEW - Shotgun Bullets
NEW - Backpacks
NEW - Farming
NEW - Hotbar scroll
NEW - Sensitivity Bar
NEW - Nametag Update
NEW - Hitmarker Update
NEW - Bandages; craftable with cloth
NEW - MIlitary Crate Updates
NEW - Projectile Trails; guns now have visible projectile trails
NEW - All monuments updated with new loot spawns, decor, lighting & more!

IMPROVED - First Person; better visual with guns
IMPROVED - Player Control Latency (should feel much more responsive now)
IMPROVED - When a save is reloaded it will no longer duplicate trees/breakables
IMPROVED - Client Side Optimization
IMPROVED - Network Side Optimization

REMOVED - Third Person
REMOVED - Levels/Attributes
REMOVED - Creature Spawning (temporary) // improves performance)

