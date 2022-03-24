0.21 - Farming, Gun Reworks, Backpacks, Map Updates

NEW - Ammo Crates; found in almost all monuments gives a wide variety of ammo

NEW - Pistol Bullets

NEW - Rifle Bullets

NEW - Shotgun Bullets

NEW - Backpacks

NEW - Farming

NEW - Hotbar scroll

NEW - Sensitivity Bar

NEW - Nametag Update

NEW - Hitmarker Update

NEW - Bandages; craftable with cloth

NEW - MIlitary Crate Updates

NEW - Projectile Trails; guns now have visible projectile trails

NEW - All monuments updated with new loot spawns, decor, lighting & more!

IMPROVED - First Person; better visual with guns

IMPROVED - Player Control Latency (should feel much more responsive now)

IMPROVED - When a save is reloaded it will no longer duplicate trees/breakables

IMPROVED - Client Side Optimization

IMPROVED - Network Side Optimization

REMOVED - Third Person

REMOVED - Levels/Attributes

REMOVED - Creature Spawning (temporary) // improves performance)