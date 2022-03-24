v.1.23a patch notes

Hi friends!

We know the more the merrier when it comes to puzzles. So this update will let you import puzzles made by non-Steam players!

To find out more, head to our Discord.

Our very hardworking devs have also curated Workshop puzzle collections based on difficulty levels, so if you don't know where to start it could come in handy!

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=1577620&browsesort=trend§ion=collections]

Curated Puzzle Collections

[/url]

v.1.23 patch notes

Added the ability to disable New Game+ in the settings menu.

Implemented an improved scoring algorithm for workshop puzzles with more than 2 rack rows. Load your solution and replay it to have your score updated.

Fixed some incorrect tooltips for the Oscilloscope.

Implemented the ability to manually sideload puzzles created by non-Steam players. Save downloaded puzzles to:

PC: C:\Users[username]\AppData\LocalLow\Reckoner Industries\The Signal State\profiles[Steam ID]\workshop\downloaded\

Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/Reckoner Industries/The Signal State/profiles/[Steam ID]/workshop/downloaded/