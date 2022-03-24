 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Signal State update for 24 March 2022

v.1.23a patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8427948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends!

We know the more the merrier when it comes to puzzles. So this update will let you import puzzles made by non-Steam players!

To find out more, head to our Discord.

Our very hardworking devs have also curated Workshop puzzle collections based on difficulty levels, so if you don't know where to start it could come in handy!

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=1577620&browsesort=trend&section=collections]

Curated Puzzle Collections

[/url]

v.1.23 patch notes

  • Added the ability to disable New Game+ in the settings menu.
  • Implemented an improved scoring algorithm for workshop puzzles with more than 2 rack rows. Load your solution and replay it to have your score updated.
  • Fixed some incorrect tooltips for the Oscilloscope.
  • Implemented the ability to manually sideload puzzles created by non-Steam players. Save downloaded puzzles to:

PC: C:\Users[username]\AppData\LocalLow\Reckoner Industries\The Signal State\profiles[Steam ID]\workshop\downloaded\

Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/Reckoner Industries/The Signal State/profiles/[Steam ID]/workshop/downloaded/

Changed files in this update

The Signal State Content Depot 1577621
  • Loading history…
The Signal State Mac Base Depot 1577622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.