Duck Simulator 2 is coming to Mac!

Hey all, Developer here!

I thought this would be nice to do, but I really just wanted to say that I unfortunately may have to delay Duck Simulator 3. I've been kind of burned out with all of this, and I'm gonna take some time to just do some fun game development stuff with some friends. Hopefully, however, this should lead to a better experience in Duck Simulator 3 with everything I learn in the new game!

Make sure to check out the Duck Simulator 2 Discord Server if you're curious or have questions, and I'll see you all soon!