Beta Mode Update [2022-03-23]

Hello, Liam here.

Today's update is one of the final beta mode updates as everything begins to be finalized for release on PS4.

Added an alternate voice pack as a Season One pass bonus - Skullgirl Umbrella!

(... Her Season One pass bonus palette will be arriving very soon.)

Salt Grinder (QCF + LP) Redistributed (and lowered) overall damage from grinds during Salt Grinder.

Removed assist damage scaling penalty, and removed SATIATED damage scaling penalty.

As an assist, Salt Grinder always does the maximum amount of assist grinds possible in previous beta versions.

Tongue Twister ([Back], F, LP + LK) Redistributed (and lowered) overall damage from chomps from Tongue Twister.

Removed SATIATED damage scaling penalty.

Bobblin' Bubble (QCB + MK) OVERSTUFFED damage increased from 650 to 700.

Hunger gain reduced from 1 pip to 1/2 a pip.

Will no longer be popped by Umbrella's bubbles created from Under The Weather, Cutie Ptooie, or Wish Maker. Projectiles from other characters (assists) or sources (Retina Reflector) will still pop it as before.

Now ignores hits from Ms. Fortune's head when she tags in.

OVERSTUFFED damage from Hungern Rush increased from 800 to 900.

Wish Maker (QCB + HK) no longer hits anything but the enemy point character, again. Projectiles and assists will not interact with it.

(... This bubble still vanishes if Umbrella is hit, but it will always attempt to favorably trade for a few frames when this happens.)

Cutie Ptooie (QCB + LK) bubble travels considerably slower.

(... This allows Umbrella to more easily move in behind it, control the air space in front of her for a longer time, and gives the projectile more time to ramp up its frame data, which increases the longer it travels as mentioned in other patch notes.)

Umbrella can only have a maximum of 3 puddles out at once. The oldest puddle is replaced when she exceeds this limit. Puddle lifetime increased from 12 seconds to 25 seconds.

(... This gives Umbrella substantially more time to play around placed puddles while making sure she can't coat the entire stage in them.)

Slurp 'n' Slide activates nearby puddles for the boosted version from slightly further than before.

Slurp 'n' Slide, when boosted, will now continue to consume any puddles that she slides over.

Fixed a bug where pushblocking reflected projectiles from Umbrella would push characters the wrong direction.

Fixed a bug where after reflecting an enemy projectile, allied projectiles could still destroy it despite it being friendly now.

When Umbrella tags out during a combo, her hunger state will change instead of being locked until that combo ends.

(... Ensures that calling an assist will perform the correct hunger state version based on her true hunger level when she tagged out.)

Updated the visuals on Retina Reflector: Contact Lens, to differentiate the startup from Retina Reflector.

Fixed a bug where one of the rising hits from s.F+HP could hit tall standing characters.

Fixed a bug where failing to hit with sHK would cause Bobblin' Bubble and Wish Maker to vanish prematurely.

Fixed a bug where characters weren't reacting with the proper VO line when caught by Wish Maker, if they were using alternate VO. Alternate VO lines are used for Peacock, Double, and Painwheel.

Fixed a bug where Slurp 'n' Slide did not have a kara cancel window into Outtake.

Fixed a bug where starting a chain with sHK at less than 240 Undizzy could cause a burstable Undizzy hit if it crossed the 240 threshold. sHK now sets off IPS and Undizzy on the grab hit, allowing them to burst immediately after being released.

Minor sound and visual adjustments.