Update 23: V 1.020

Added destruction physics to numerous game objects: Buildings, pipes, concrete blocks, etc.

Added 100% chance of spawning with satchel charges to engineers of both nations in multiplayer

Added tank crew squads to conquest

Added improved sdkfz250a boarding animations.

Added the domination gamemode to some 4v4 maps

Added define for construction objects with a HE surivability threshold of a 75mm HE

Added missing particles to entitymanager

Added some new interaction code for different destruction types

Added when humans are hit with large construction debris they get knocked unconscious temporarily

Added new squad icons for different AT/AP miners, pilots.

Updated broken medium parts impulse values for more natural and realistic physics

Updated CP value of 1 to tank and cannon crew in conquest (due to tank crew squads being added)

Updated active weapon ui background

Updated Italian localization for new conquest command squads

Updated AT weapon icons so they always show in singleplayer easy/normal

Updated splash screens and copyright strings

Updated lighting on dynamic campaign maps for better look and readability

Updated third person veterancy icons

Fixed "waiting for server" online freeze bug

Fixed AI can now effectively use AT grenades against moving vehicles

Fixed satchel charges to properly appear in inventory of the opel blitz engineering truck

Fixed rare case when human throwing a grenade, that the grenade would collide with arm during the animation and cause grenade to fall at soldiers feet

Fixed resupply of Stuh 42's 105mm HE shell

Fixed cannons using up sandbags that have "no_sandbag" prop

Fixed cannons using up more than one "sandbag item" in inventory at a time when building sandbags

Fixed FSM state for humans in watch tower. Should allow MG's to fire from inside now.

Fixed sandbags on wooden watch towers to break/fall when watch tower does

Fixed crew count for Sdkfz 250/11 in Multiplayer

Fixed issue with Stuh42 not loading new HE shells

Fixed 3rd Person view for Sdfkz 251/1

Fixed unit vision through openings in several factory buildings

Fixed Minor pathing issues in 2v2_industry and dcg_f_lazurnyi maps

Fixed unit vision through openings in several factory buildings

Fixed issue with 105mm LEFH 18 not using HE against long range targets (issue only in beta build)

Fixed 2v2_courtyard water issues where in some spots of standing shallow water vehicles would sink.

Fixed 3rd and 1st person views for Blitz 3.6 2cm Flak 30

Increased officer limit from 1 to 2, cost was reduced from 250 to 125MP, and grants -25CP bonus

Increased limit of domination victory points from 500 to 750

Increased CP of tank crew and artillerymen from 0 to 2CP

Increased CP of tankmen and artillerymen from 0CP to 1CP

Increased CP of tier 1 infantry from 1CP to 2CP (except doctrine tier 1 squads)

Increased CP of non-riflemen tier 2 infantry from 2CP to 3CP (tier 2 squads take as much CP as tier3 or 4 infantry, to not discriminate advanced infantry by CP)

Increased CP evolution throughout the game from 100,125,150 to 100,150,200 to account for higher CPs of infantry.

Increased cost of light MG emplacements by 10MP

Increased CP of artillery to reflect it's potential effectiveness, especially in Domination gamemode

Increased directional momentum inherited by falling pieces

Increased resupply cost of 203mm and 210mm artillery HE shells from 50 to 75

Increased damage done by MG's at and closer than ~30 meters distance for increased realism

Increased ballistic curvature of grazing howitzers to differentiate them more from direct-fire AT weapons

Increased resupply cost of indirect-fire HE shells, to increase the long-term ongoing cost of utilising artillery

Increased human rotation speed so they are snappier at intercepting moving targets

Reduced reload time for 203mm B4 and 210mm Morser from 90s to 70s.

Reduced HE ammo of mortars by half to fall in line with previous artillery changes and rely more on ammo logistics.

Reduced CP values of cannons and vehicles in conquest to balance out the addition of crew CP.

Reduced range of medium mortars from 170 to 160m

Reduced range of medium-heavy mortars from 200 to 180m

Reduced range of heavy mortars from 250m to 230m

Reduced range of anti-personnel grenade to reduce the grenade rush.

Reduced damage done to humans by Anti-Tank rifles from 4.6 times a standard rifle to 2.2 (avoid AT unhistorically used as anti-infantry sniper)

Reduced CP of vehicles to account for the higher CP of crew

Reduced tank gun accuracy slightly at 100m distance to help reduce effectiveness of sniping infantry with AP shells

Removed sandbags from 28mm PzB41 cannon (barrel is to low to ground for sandbags to be useful)