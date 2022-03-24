Hello everyone! Welcome for this first update of SideEffect.

Elements

Fire: thresholds are now normalized on 25 (applies more damage in early game, less in late game).

Poison: thresholds are now normalized on 25 (increases the frequency of poison explosion).

Lightning ascension: when AI piece move, they generate mana for player(s) (once per turn).

Fixed water removed when a player is casting a spell from an AI piece with water ascension.

Fire & poison are now closer to water and holy. This is easier to remember and I think about doing the same for ice & curse.

Tiles

Here is the big one.

Today tiles are a support and I want them to become a viable strategy. This is what I did: most tiles now scale depending on the act you are, making them interesting in late game. For example, the fire tile applies 3 fire if you are playing act I, 4 if you are playing act II, and 5 if you are playing act III.

Fire tiles

Apply fire only when a player ends his turn.

Scale depending on the act you are.

New tile: Fire-Ice (applies fire + ice)

Applying water on a tile does not remove Fire tiles anymore.

Turn back from Fire-Holy and Fire-Curse to pure Fire removed.

Water tiles

Remove more fire when a player ends his turn.

Scale depending on the act you are.

New tile: Water-Fire (creates a conduction when a player ends his turn).

Turn back from Water-Poison and Water-Holy to pure Water removed.

Air tiles

Air tiles are now removed when a piece uses the teleportation ability.

New tiles: Air-Fire, Air-Water, Air-Earth, Air-Poison, Air-Lightning, Air-Ice, Air-Holy and Air-Curse (being on a Air-Fire allows the piece to teleports to any fire tiles and it is the same for others).

Earth tiles

Earth-Holy removed from the game: having a rock with 1HP or 5 HP is basically the same and this tile was a no-sense.

New tile: Earth-Water (rocks start with 25 water).

Turn back from Earth-Poison and Earth-Ice to pure Earth removed.

Poison tiles

Now always stack 5 poison when a player ends his turn.

Poison-Lightning: now applies 5 poison to the piece on it when a player ends his turn.

Poison-Water: removed from the game and replaces by Poison-Air.

Poison-Earth reworked: drains 5 poison from the piece when a player ends his turn and gives it to the tile

Lightning tiles

Scale depending on the act you are.

New tile: Lightning-Holy (same behavior as others but with holy)

Holy tiles

All holy tiles give 1 mana to players if there is a piece on it when a player ends his turn. This value does not scale.

Holy-Ice removed from the game (gameplay wasn't interesting).

Holy-Lightning: damage scales depending on the act you are.

Holy-Curse: attack bonus scales depending on the act you are.

New tile: Holy-Water: gives energy to pieces (scales depending on the act you are.)

Curse tiles

Scale depending on the act you are.

New tile: Curse-Water (applies water + curse).

Items

New items

Draconic insign (fire tiles related)

Draconic amulet (fire tiles related)

Bronze trophy (water tiles related)

Silver trophy (water tiles related)

Gold trophy (water tiles related)

Pine cone (air tiles related)

Bag of rocks (earth tiles related)

Amulet of Solar (lightning tiles related)

Ring of Dralphye (ice tiles related)

Sacred idol (holy tiles related)

Quantum glitcher

Quantum remote

Balance

Rotten mushroom: reworked considering new poison tiles

Insign of Tryff: has a new upgrade

Acid flask: cost increased from 75 to 100 golds / cooldown increased from 8 to 10 turns

Acid flask+: cost decreased from 100 to 50 golds / cooldown increased from 8 to 10 turns

Chromatic dagger: can't heal friendly pieces anymore (damage only)

Cursed staff+: cost reduced from 100 to 75 golds

Irratiate stone+: cost reduced from 150 to 125 golds / poison applied updated considering new thresholds

Quantum attractor: now has an upgrade

Cloack of vision: reworked (and there are more of them)

Spells

Poisoned dagger: pawn effect removed

Water explosion: pawn effect added / knight reworked

Next update will be about 3 new bosses levels. Enjoy!