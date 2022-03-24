 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 24 March 2022

1.1.0.0

Side Effect update for 24 March 2022

1.1.0.0

Hello everyone! Welcome for this first update of SideEffect.

Elements

  • Fire: thresholds are now normalized on 25 (applies more damage in early game, less in late game).
  • Poison: thresholds are now normalized on 25 (increases the frequency of poison explosion).
  • Lightning ascension: when AI piece move, they generate mana for player(s) (once per turn).
  • Fixed water removed when a player is casting a spell from an AI piece with water ascension.

Fire & poison are now closer to water and holy. This is easier to remember and I think about doing the same for ice & curse.

Tiles

Here is the big one.

Today tiles are a support and I want them to become a viable strategy. This is what I did: most tiles now scale depending on the act you are, making them interesting in late game. For example, the fire tile applies 3 fire if you are playing act I, 4 if you are playing act II, and 5 if you are playing act III.

Fire tiles
  • Apply fire only when a player ends his turn.
  • Scale depending on the act you are.
  • New tile: Fire-Ice (applies fire + ice)
  • Applying water on a tile does not remove Fire tiles anymore.
  • Turn back from Fire-Holy and Fire-Curse to pure Fire removed.
Water tiles
  • Remove more fire when a player ends his turn.
  • Scale depending on the act you are.
  • New tile: Water-Fire (creates a conduction when a player ends his turn).
  • Turn back from Water-Poison and Water-Holy to pure Water removed.
Air tiles
  • Air tiles are now removed when a piece uses the teleportation ability.
  • New tiles: Air-Fire, Air-Water, Air-Earth, Air-Poison, Air-Lightning, Air-Ice, Air-Holy and Air-Curse (being on a Air-Fire allows the piece to teleports to any fire tiles and it is the same for others).
Earth tiles
  • Earth-Holy removed from the game: having a rock with 1HP or 5 HP is basically the same and this tile was a no-sense.
  • New tile: Earth-Water (rocks start with 25 water).
  • Turn back from Earth-Poison and Earth-Ice to pure Earth removed.
Poison tiles
  • Now always stack 5 poison when a player ends his turn.
  • Poison-Lightning: now applies 5 poison to the piece on it when a player ends his turn.
  • Poison-Water: removed from the game and replaces by Poison-Air.
  • Poison-Earth reworked: drains 5 poison from the piece when a player ends his turn and gives it to the tile
Lightning tiles
  • Scale depending on the act you are.
  • New tile: Lightning-Holy (same behavior as others but with holy)
Holy tiles
  • All holy tiles give 1 mana to players if there is a piece on it when a player ends his turn. This value does not scale.
  • Holy-Ice removed from the game (gameplay wasn't interesting).
  • Holy-Lightning: damage scales depending on the act you are.
  • Holy-Curse: attack bonus scales depending on the act you are.
  • New tile: Holy-Water: gives energy to pieces (scales depending on the act you are.)
Curse tiles
  • Scale depending on the act you are.
  • New tile: Curse-Water (applies water + curse).

Items

New items
  • Draconic insign (fire tiles related)
  • Draconic amulet (fire tiles related)
  • Bronze trophy (water tiles related)
  • Silver trophy (water tiles related)
  • Gold trophy (water tiles related)
  • Pine cone (air tiles related)
  • Bag of rocks (earth tiles related)
  • Amulet of Solar (lightning tiles related)
  • Ring of Dralphye (ice tiles related)
  • Sacred idol (holy tiles related)
  • Quantum glitcher
  • Quantum remote
Balance
  • Rotten mushroom: reworked considering new poison tiles
  • Insign of Tryff: has a new upgrade
  • Acid flask: cost increased from 75 to 100 golds / cooldown increased from 8 to 10 turns
  • Acid flask+: cost decreased from 100 to 50 golds / cooldown increased from 8 to 10 turns
  • Chromatic dagger: can't heal friendly pieces anymore (damage only)
  • Cursed staff+: cost reduced from 100 to 75 golds
  • Irratiate stone+: cost reduced from 150 to 125 golds / poison applied updated considering new thresholds
  • Quantum attractor: now has an upgrade
  • Cloack of vision: reworked (and there are more of them)

Spells

  • Poisoned dagger: pawn effect removed
  • Water explosion: pawn effect added / knight reworked

Next update will be about 3 new bosses levels. Enjoy!

