Hello everyone! Welcome for this first update of SideEffect.
Elements
- Fire: thresholds are now normalized on 25 (applies more damage in early game, less in late game).
- Poison: thresholds are now normalized on 25 (increases the frequency of poison explosion).
- Lightning ascension: when AI piece move, they generate mana for player(s) (once per turn).
- Fixed water removed when a player is casting a spell from an AI piece with water ascension.
Fire & poison are now closer to water and holy. This is easier to remember and I think about doing the same for ice & curse.
Tiles
Here is the big one.
Today tiles are a support and I want them to become a viable strategy. This is what I did: most tiles now scale depending on the act you are, making them interesting in late game. For example, the fire tile applies 3 fire if you are playing act I, 4 if you are playing act II, and 5 if you are playing act III.
Fire tiles
- Apply fire only when a player ends his turn.
- Scale depending on the act you are.
- New tile: Fire-Ice (applies fire + ice)
- Applying water on a tile does not remove Fire tiles anymore.
- Turn back from Fire-Holy and Fire-Curse to pure Fire removed.
Water tiles
- Remove more fire when a player ends his turn.
- Scale depending on the act you are.
- New tile: Water-Fire (creates a conduction when a player ends his turn).
- Turn back from Water-Poison and Water-Holy to pure Water removed.
Air tiles
- Air tiles are now removed when a piece uses the teleportation ability.
- New tiles: Air-Fire, Air-Water, Air-Earth, Air-Poison, Air-Lightning, Air-Ice, Air-Holy and Air-Curse (being on a Air-Fire allows the piece to teleports to any fire tiles and it is the same for others).
Earth tiles
- Earth-Holy removed from the game: having a rock with 1HP or 5 HP is basically the same and this tile was a no-sense.
- New tile: Earth-Water (rocks start with 25 water).
- Turn back from Earth-Poison and Earth-Ice to pure Earth removed.
Poison tiles
- Now always stack 5 poison when a player ends his turn.
- Poison-Lightning: now applies 5 poison to the piece on it when a player ends his turn.
- Poison-Water: removed from the game and replaces by Poison-Air.
- Poison-Earth reworked: drains 5 poison from the piece when a player ends his turn and gives it to the tile
Lightning tiles
- Scale depending on the act you are.
- New tile: Lightning-Holy (same behavior as others but with holy)
Holy tiles
- All holy tiles give 1 mana to players if there is a piece on it when a player ends his turn. This value does not scale.
- Holy-Ice removed from the game (gameplay wasn't interesting).
- Holy-Lightning: damage scales depending on the act you are.
- Holy-Curse: attack bonus scales depending on the act you are.
- New tile: Holy-Water: gives energy to pieces (scales depending on the act you are.)
Curse tiles
- Scale depending on the act you are.
- New tile: Curse-Water (applies water + curse).
Items
New items
- Draconic insign (fire tiles related)
- Draconic amulet (fire tiles related)
- Bronze trophy (water tiles related)
- Silver trophy (water tiles related)
- Gold trophy (water tiles related)
- Pine cone (air tiles related)
- Bag of rocks (earth tiles related)
- Amulet of Solar (lightning tiles related)
- Ring of Dralphye (ice tiles related)
- Sacred idol (holy tiles related)
- Quantum glitcher
- Quantum remote
Balance
- Rotten mushroom: reworked considering new poison tiles
- Insign of Tryff: has a new upgrade
- Acid flask: cost increased from 75 to 100 golds / cooldown increased from 8 to 10 turns
- Acid flask+: cost decreased from 100 to 50 golds / cooldown increased from 8 to 10 turns
- Chromatic dagger: can't heal friendly pieces anymore (damage only)
- Cursed staff+: cost reduced from 100 to 75 golds
- Irratiate stone+: cost reduced from 150 to 125 golds / poison applied updated considering new thresholds
- Quantum attractor: now has an upgrade
- Cloack of vision: reworked (and there are more of them)
Spells
- Poisoned dagger: pawn effect removed
- Water explosion: pawn effect added / knight reworked
Next update will be about 3 new bosses levels. Enjoy!
