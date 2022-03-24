New DEVOUR map The Town now available to play!

We're thrilled to announce that DEVOUR's brand new map The Town is now available to play for free! Check out the trailer here:

DEVOUR's new map takes players to Mercy, an abandoned gold rush mining town in California. Stalked by the malevolent spirits of its long dead inhabitants, Mercy is the haunted birthplace of demonic cult The Watchers of Azazel.

After travelling to the town to uncover its chilling secrets, cult member Sam McCaul has discovered a way to summon Azazel, but is now brutally possessed as he is unable to control the horrifying entity.

In The Town, you'll work together to eliminate the demon in control of Sam by locating ritual books, cursing them at pentagrams, then burning them at Mercy's abandoned church. Think you have what it takes to reverse the ritual while trying to avoid the deadly grip of horrifying spirits and Sam's varying attacks? Beware: he has good aim..

In this new map, you'll also have the opportunity to find out about the location's gruesome past through letters discarded around the town, as well as a series of unique pieces of art.

We recently teased that we've been working on some awesome new content for this update, and we're pleased to finally give you more information below:

Cult Ranks

For those truly mastering DEVOUR, we've implemented some brand new Cult Rank icons and Titles to showcase your skill and prestige: 'Harbinger' (Rank 100), 'Corrupted One' (Rank 200), 'Dark Apostle' (Rank 300), 'Awful Visionary' (Rank 400), 'Destroyer' (Rank 500), 'Fallen Angel' (Rank 600) and 'Azazel Incarnate' (Rank 666, max Rank).

New Perks

For those who love to fine tune their demon-banishing strategy, we're also excited to reveal two brand new Perks:

Fast Worker: Long interacts (not including revive) are 50% faster

Under Pressure: Long interacts (including revive) are 150% faster for the last player alive (co-op only)

Sam "Paparazzi" Outfit

Check out this fresh new outfit for Sam, now available for purchase in DEVOUR's in-game shop.

Town Robes

We know many of our fans enjoy grinding to unlock new robes for each map - here are the 4 new Robes you'll be working to collect in The Town:

Hard Mode

Nightmare Mode

Collect all Horseshoes

Burn 1000 Books

Full 3.0 changelog

As well as developing The Town, we've been hard at work implementing a ton of new frequently asked for features and fixes. Check them out in the full change log below!

New map "The Town"

New outfit for Sam: Paparazzi

New rank titles and icons for every 100 ranks and also 666

2 new perks: Under Pressure and Fast Worker

4 new robes

3 new flashlights

Reconnect for clients that disconnect mid-game

Complete rework of character model textures to improve quality

Added Controller rumble support

Added a Vote kicking system added for players when in-game

New outfit for Anna: Beta Tester Hoodie

Fixes a bug on Zara where she sometimes wouldn't resume her enraged breathing audio

Prevents eggs from snapping to terrain underneath the onsen

Inmates/demons can now grab you if you are standing on them when they spawn

Anna will no longer get stuck if staggered at the same time as burning the last goat

Improved anti-stuck mechanisms for all Azazels

Eggs can no longer be put into safe spots in the bathroom on The Inn

Fixed an issue where Proximity Voice and Player Collision lobby menu items were sometimes not being set correctly when returning to lobby

Better mixing of weather audio on previous maps

Fixed an exploit that gave you the medkit EXP bonus incorrectly

Tweaked all webs on The Inn so you can go under them when knocked out

Proximity Voice now follows players when they are being carried by an Azazel

Farmhouse BGM no longer stops for clients after the corridor scene finishes

Fixed speed of revive bar when the reviving player has Field Medic perk

Fixed red eyes sometimes not showing correctly in jump scares for clients

HD Flashlight Mode rework to improve performance

Hindi and Indonesian languages have been disabled as they are extremely out of date

Looking ahead

Finally, a huge thank you to our amazing community of players - DEVOUR wouldn't exist without your support. We're committed to bringing you more spine-tingling content in the future, so keep checking back for brand new maps, demons, perks, unlockables and cosmetics. We're still working on adding support for VR controllers and headsets.

We're already hard at work on the next map, and looking forward to delivering more scares! We plan to release it in September, but please remember that we're a very small team and schedules are subject to change.

Thanks for continuing on this awesome journey with us.

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME

Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z