Version 2.11.0 - FD SEASON 2022, TOYOTA SUPRA MK5 & TWITCH 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!

YO YO YO DRIFTERS!!!! Fat update comin' thru… sit down and strap in because we got some SPICY new stuff coming for you this update and we’ve been BUSTING to finally get this out!

FORMULA DRIFT 2022 - LONG BEACH!



Ready… Steady… SKRRRRRRRT – We’re driftin' into the 2022 #FormulaDrift season with Long Beach and we’re revving up our engines to get some SUPER EXCITING new content and events out for the Torque Drift fam! For the newbies out there, FD season in Torque Drift will involve EXCLUSIVE themed challenges and Formula Drift Crates (think crates, but with extra shweeeeet goodies), and it doesn’t stop at just THAT! We’ve got more planned this year… so stay tuned for our FD season kickoff!

TOYOTA SUPRA MK5!



We heard you LOUD AND CLEAR DRIFTERS! Your fan fav A90 is the slickest, new addition to the garage after mOooOOoOnths of hearing requests for this absolute beast. OKAY SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FORRRRR? Jump in right NOW, build this bad boi up and let us know how you LIKE it!

TWITCH 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!



It’s been a long time coming TD fam… A HUGE thank you to all our amazing players and subscribers for the support over the last year (and a bit!) on our streaming journey. It’s been an absolute RIDE chatting to you every week, answering questions, getting to know our colourful community, watching Billy get absolutely obliterated in battles by y’all, and more!

To celebrate our 1st Anniversary on Twitch, we’re dropping 3x (not cold) Garlic Bread Stickers in your Special Offers tab for FREE, and a little something exclusive, for the month of April, a special chase challenge will be available for subscribers ONLY, with one of the rewards being our FIRST community chosen title ever: ’DOOR COLLECTOR'

The Twitch 1 Year Anniversary event will run from April 1, 12AM UTC – April 30, 11PM UTC so everyone has ample time to get their subs IN and their COLD GARLIC BREAD STICKERS slapped ON!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

VG Focus BUFFS - Improved engine response and impactful alignment changes made

Live Lobby improvements allow players to select server location for optimal ping

Fixed an issue where the camera was spawned outside of maps when taking screenshots

NEW Daily Challenges now introduced to the game

Track improvements added (Hidden Paths, The Wall, Sea Snake, Ocean Drive Full Track) for smoother gameplay

Login and Account Select screens revamped designs should now feel cleaner and more informative for players

Implemented more measures for anti-cheating systems

Did someone say NEW… sponsor trees… but where?! Stay tuned!

Plus more live lobby and performance improvements and UI tweaks!

As always, thank you to our awesome community for helping us improve the game every update! Gearin' up for a big season and it’s only just the beginning y’all!

– Torque Drift Team