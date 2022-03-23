Order Tiers!

Patch 1.4.4 has arrived.

What's been added?

Ordering Tier System (Harder orders, better rewards)

Achievements related to the new tier system

New Artifact that extends time on orders (So harder ones can be completed)

Faction shop is enabled but can only buy resources currently (Framework built to expand on)

Ui Tweaks

Bug fixes

What does this mean?

Great question...

I'm working on putting in meaningful progression, getting stronger/ more efficient generation will mean you can complete harder challenges.

You can now unlock a new tier of orders by completing the last tier, to get the fastest progression you'll need to rank up and optimize to complete them.

Currently Tier 0,1,2 are available and 3,4,5,6,7,8,9 will follow in another patch.

The orders increase in difficultly so you need the tools to be able to complete them, There is a new artifact to be unlocked that extends the time you have available to complete an order.

New additions will come as well such as a chance to sell multiple items at once and any ideas you want to submit will be considered.

Hope you Enjoy Patch 1.4.4!

Look forward to bringing you even more content soon!