Official leaderboard implementation

Hello there fellow wargamers!

Who here likes to compare with its peers who's got the biggest or ... who can finish first!?

Today I would like to celebrate the implementation of a new feature into the game : Official support and implementation of the Steam leaderboard for Hex of Steel!

What does this mean? Well, imagine you finish the scenario Europe 1939 in about 350 turns, the results for the scenario get uploaded directly to Steam and everyone will be able to see how you did. All players will be ranked from the lowest to the highest turn count.

That does open quite a lot of possibilities actually, what about keeping tracks of who destroyed the most tanks? Sank the most ships? Captured the most equipment??

All of this is now in the realm of the possible ... !

Please do submit your ideas about what would be fun to keep track of and share with other players .. !

Also, this is totally save compatible, so if you are in the middle of a game, feel free to continue it!

If you ever play the same scenario twice, only the best score is kept, so don't worry about doing worse than the first time !

May the competition begin, and let's see what numbers we can see on there :D

NOTE : Since the leaderboard uses Steam's API and Steam's servers, you will understand that this is a Steam version only feature, this won't come to the mobile version of the game or anywhere else out of Steam.

One more screenshot from the new game, an Avro Lancaster Mk. I having 2 engines destroyed during a night bombing :)

