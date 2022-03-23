30XX 0.34 Patch Notes - March 23, 2022

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.34 introduces powerful new Gamma enemies in 30XX's lategame and scales up lategame Boss health by a modest amount.

30XX's game difficulty hasn't kept pace with increases in player power since we launched 30XX in Early Access, often resulting in runs where if you can make it past level 3-4, you'll probably win - which isn't super fun. It feels great to be an unstoppable crushing machine once in awhile, but we want these runs to feel special.

Our design intent here is that, on an average run, the game's threats should scale slightly more than the player's average power gain - so you'll find the game get tougher the deeper you go most of the time, while still allowing for variance that makes for easier and harder runs. Today's changes are a first step - we'll be overhauling 30XX's enemy designs in the coming months, too.

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: