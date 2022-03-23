Patch 2.2.2 - 3/23/2022

Fixed a MAJOR bug where Equipment gathered would disappear from the game after death until restarted.

Fixed a bug where the player could get past the magic barrier with over 100 health.

Fixed multiple distance culling issues.

Equipment is now saved and only has to be found once. Only inventory items(weapons) have to be regathered after the player dies or restarts.

Boss's deaths are now saved and do not have to be fought again after the player dies or restarts.

The bridge to part 2 has been connected and is now technically open...however you cannot cross until you defeat the 1st witch! if you try to cross the magic barrier you will be killed instantly just like at the castle. Don't try cross before! The new area is over 3X the size of the starting island and opens up about 75% of the total map area. You can explore the area a little bit before Part 2 of the story is finished! Your reward for finishing part 1.

Minor performance fixes.