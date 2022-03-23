Bunny Park Steam Achievements!!

Hello bunny park managers!

As some of you have already noticed, I’ve been working on adding Steam achievements to Bunny Park recently, and I just finished adding 18 new achievements! I hope you’ll enjoy unlocking all of them :)

Additionally, I’ve changed how the seasons work in Bunny Park. I know some people would rather experience them at their own speed, so seasons will now change based on your system’s time. You can keep experiencing real time seasons, or change the date on your system to “time travel” in the game. It's up to you how you want to play Bunny Park!

Here’s a quick recap of the changes:

Added Steam Achievements

Added Steam Cloud

Changed the game seasonal decorations based on your system’s date

Fixed a bug that caused VR to launch with the game

Increased camera movement speed

Take care everyone, I hope you’ll enjoy your time in Bunny Park!

Éloïse