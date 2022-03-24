Hunting Rifle & Quests Update Out Now + Roadmap Announced!

Hello Ranchers,

The March update is now available to download!

The much requested hunting rifle is here and will become available upon the completion of a new quest from a new NPC: the hunter.

This rifle does more damage than the standard revolver given to you by your late grandfather.

We have also added 10 side quests, from providing your elderly neighbour with ingredients for her breakfast, to assisting the hunter clear out wild predators, to searching far and wide for some ancient treasures! These will provide players with an extra bit of income.

Patch Notes

New

10 side quests

3 NPCs: a hunter (found inside their cabin) and 2 neighbouring ranchers

Hunting rifle (available as a quest reward from the hunter)

Ranch Sim May - September 2022 Roadmap

End of May

Bug fixes and optimisation

Community suggested gameplay improvements

While adding new content is a priority for us, we also know that the quality of existing content is just as important! Which is why we'll be focusing on bug fixes and optimisation in May.

We'll also be implementing a handful of community-requested gameplay improvements, such as the ability to sell vehicles. We aim to balance weather too, with less rainy days and more sunny days, and start giving you back a percent of the materials when you demolish things.

End of July

Goats

Bees

Bank and loans

Fuel and animal transport trailers

You've asked for more animals, so we're excited to introduce goats in the July update! You'll be able to raise this livestock and produce goat's milk, expanding your range of dairy products to sell.

Bees will also be introduced, along with the ability to produce and sell honey!

Along with these diversified produce options, we will also be adding a bank in-game, with the ability to take out loans.

Last but not least we'll be adding handy transport trailers for fuel and animals!

End of September

Crop/wheat production and harvesting

Tractor

Gardening

Greenhouse

You asked for it, and we've listened. In the September update we'll be adding crop/wheat production and harvesting, the single most requested feature! While we're not ready to share much more on this just yet we can confirm that we'll be adding a tractor and a greenhouse to do gardening in too!

Watch out for more news in the coming months!