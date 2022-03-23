Free Frostpunk DLC Out Now!

Hi everyone!

Today we are absolutely thrilled to announce that Frostpunk is coming to Model Builder in a special free DLC model pack. This new pack contains 3 new iconic models that will appeal to all skill levels. All of which are highly intricate detailed models from the Frostpunk universe.

We think you’re going to love building and painting these new models. This is just the start, we have more partnerships and content updates that we would love to bring to the game.

Take a look at what is included in the new Frostpunk DLC below and then download it from the Steam Store page!

You can send us your creations on Discord or via social media with #FrostpunkModelBuilder. The whole development team will be looking to feature our favorites next week.

GET THE FROSTPUNK DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938590/Model_Builder_Frostpunk_DLC/

Land Dreadnought

Dreadnoughts are large tracked steam locomotives that many survivors used to reach the Frostlands. The Land Dreadnoughts can move through the harsh conditions of Frostlands, crossing frozen oceans and ice sheets.

Generator

The Heat Generator Tower, or Generator for short, is an enormous steam-powered furnace/engine that is the main source of heat and power in cities. The Generator is one of the most important buildings. Fun Fact - One such generator site was Site 113, or New Liverpool, set up by the Imperial Exploration Company to build a Generator to house the people of Liverpool. Many research outposts are often equipped with Heat Generator Towers.

Automaton

Giant, quadruped, steam-powered behemoths of steel and gears with fiery Steam Cores for a beating heart, the automatons were the pinnacle of human engineering before the Great Winter and an unimaginable boon for your city that can be used to improve the economy and to ease the burden of hard labor from your wearied citizens.

They’re an example of pragmatic and authentic steampunk technology, used to endure cold and ensure humanity’s chances of survival.

GET MODEL BUILDER

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

