Patch version 1.0.08

Today we have a much-awaited update: custom difficulty is now supported in the main campaign! You can now customize weapon durability, death rules, AI level, experience scaling, shop prices, and more. In addition, we have the following changes:

-- the game now supports cut scene menus with more than 6 options! (Page picker buttons will appear to let you navigate between pages of menu options.)

-- added an eighth level of AI handicap: actively avoids backstabbing targets.

-- improved the Guide explanation for AddPortrait.

-- fixed: a nonexistent entry (Psy Res.) was included in the TextSprite section of the Guide.

-- fixed: the deployment screen's formula for determining the number of pages of characters used a ceiling function when it should use a floor function, resulting in it inappropriately displaying the option to flip to a second page when the player's roster was exactly 18 characters (one full page) in size.

-- removed the preapplied Use triggers from the one-use switches in Rescuing Meridian, Coria Dogs - Ground Floor, and Clash at the Mines Entrance.

-- fixed: if an OnTurn dialogue with an EndConvImmediately action triggered, it would cause the game to initiate the turn twice, resulting in double application of damaging status effects like Burning and Poisoned. (If an enemy burned to death in this way, it could potentially cause the game to freeze by making Rebecca level up and then overriding that with further experience from the second application of Burning now telling the game that she isn't leveling up after all.)

The rate of patching is going to slow down going forward; I'll be aiming to update the game once every 1-2 weeks. Priorities going forward include finishing gamepad support, adding support for promoted and custom classes in the character creator, and adding support for custom portrait assets. Until next time!