Deflector: Specimen One is now available for everyone!

Hello assistants!

We've recovered more data from the experiment where subject 2e+777 went missing. It appears that his encounter with the virus in the so called "Last Stand" may have been more brutal than we originally thought. We now have confirmations that AI deployed more deadly modules during the virus breach.

We don't know if the modules were released to combat the virus or the specimen. That leads us to believe that AI's claim that the specimen has been considered terminated can't be confirmed at the moment.

However thanks to your effort during the community event we now have more data to implement in the main experiment - including the Last Stand mode to test the limits of the specimens.

If it will be your first time going through the data of the experiment, don't forget that you can carry over the looks of the subject 2e+777 to the main experiment - Deflector, though we just call this Slasher variant prototype or lucky.

Don't forget to report any new findings in the recordings in our official channels

