Progression system update!

If you’ve kept your eyes on Deflector then you know we’ve recently introduced an update to the progression system! As of now we are introducing the same updates to Specimen Zero.

Quite a few things have been changed or improved. Check out the full list of features below and jump into the game for some firsthand experience!

Hub Progression

We’ve remade the hub progression, only leaving fun and meaningful upgrades that would make your runs more interesting. Because of such a massive change we’re going to refund all the points for the previous upgrades with some adjustments due to the size of the upgrade table. Please note that Specimen Zero has a limited hub progression.

Run Progression

Progression on the game map was streamlined due to changes in the reward drops. We wanted to make sure that players always have a choice and would try more challenging maps for a better chance of reward.

Mutation Table

When changing the mutation table we wanted to make sure that our puzzle-like DNA progression made the run progression fun and meaningful.

You will be using three things during your run progression:

Mutations

Mutations are your awesome skills that change your gameplay depending on what you pick. Decoys, explosions, giant boomerangs and more.

Strands

These blank hexagonal connections will help you reach different traits and give you more freedom of choosing where to go.

Traits

Previously known as alterations, these were remade as Traits that grant different effects. They exist to help you fine-tune your build during the run. To activate the traits you need to place a Mutation or Strand near it, opening more alterations around it! Duplicate Traits improve the overall effects.

Roguelite progression inside roguelite!

Reward Drops

The entire drop system was overhauled to better fit the systems above.

Cells

This is the currency you can use in shops.

DNA

This is used to upgrade everything in the Hub.

Virus Samples

This is used to unlock new droppable Mutations.

Additionally rooms can drop blanks (with certain upgrades affecting the rate) and in rare cases mutations.

Most importantly - you can now quit the game during the run and return to where you’ve left it. Though to be honest this feature is more important for the main game.

So that’s it! Have fun in Specimen Zero and don’t forget to leave your feedback about the new systems in Discord!

Oh right, don't forget to check our new trailer

