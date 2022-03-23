TITANIC UPDATE 0.30: Story of the Floating Isles

Main Changes

Bard’s Story

The lonely Bard inhabits one of the Broken Valley islands. We advice you pay him a visit, as he can guide you to the key to the Titan Bastion.. for a small favour, of course.

Introduced the Bard’s quest to the Broken Valley.

Our finest cartographers have improved the map’s design! Fresh and new, it’s now perfectly adapted for traversing the floating islands!

Updated map’s design.

Updated icons and their placement on the map.

Fast Travel

You can now fast travel from anywhere in the world through your map. Removed the now redundant “stone of teleportation”.

Rage Bar

Combat system has received a brand new rage bar, which fills up during the fights. It can either be partially used to make strong attacks, or depleted fully to make a power strike.

Progression and Crafting Changes

This update overhauls the way character progression resources work, especially the related activities, and things you can spend those resources on.

Ability Tree nodes are unlocked with Dragon Stones. You can find those in various camps’ chests.

Flame can now be used to unlock various recipes. It can be gained by participating in the majority of in-game activities: collecting resources, slaying foes, cooking food, activating memorials. You can gain a large amount of Flame by completing quests and Rituals.

Ability Tree Spells

Ability Tree has been expanded with 9 different spells:

Sky Jump - spring into the air, ascending to hard-to-reach areas.

Arcane Trap - create an ensnaring aura around yourself.

Haste - boost your movement speed.

Water Walk - traverse bodies of water on foot.

Chain Lightning - send out a lightning that would jump from foe to foe.

Heal - heal yourself or your target.

Light Orb - create an orb of light to illuminate your surroundings.

Stone Skin - reduce the incoming damage to yourself or your target.

Fire Breath - ignite the foes in front of you.

You can have up to 3 active spells at a time. To change the active spell - pick it in the Ability Tree and press “activate”.

Titan Bastion

Somewhere among the Broken Valley isles there’s the Titan Bastion. It is not easily reached, but rumors tell it is more than worth it. And what is the harm? Noone has seen a functioning Titan for years anyway.

Introduced a new island.

Added a “Titan Destroyer” device.

Fixed the behaviour and animations of Titans.

Titans can now destroy some elements of the environment.

Other Changes

Gameplay

New resource: “Aerial Flame”, which can be found in the air around the floating islands.

New monsters: spirit boars and pestilent boars.

New NPCs: “Treasure Hunter”, “Bard’s Wife”, “Skeletal Musician”, “Ku”.

New recipe: “Burning Broth”.

New secret activities: tavern basement in the ghost village, and rune-sealed chest.

New ritual: follow the path of magic emanations

Fixed camera shake and visual effects for Titan’s attacks.

Added the “Hunger” status, which regulates the food consumption limit.

“Dodge” and “Jump” separated. Default binding for “Dodge” is “Alt”.

Camp monsters’ health now scales with the amount of players nearby.

Added a delay between Skull Hunter’s “Arcane Trap” activations.

Added rewards for completing NPC quests.

Introduced changes to bow aiming.

Increased starting maximum carry weight by 50%.

Increased resource node respawn rate.

Reduced the amount of gathered berries and apples.

Rebalanced some weapons.

Slowed down the mimics.

Blue crystals no longer drop from geodes.

Chests in common camps no longer drop items.

Removed the tent recipe.

Rebalanced the crafting recipes.

Changed the mystic cubes’ rewards.

Removed the stamina restoration delay after leaving combat.

Increased the safe fall distance.

The Cradle of Keepers is once again open to builders.

Introduced cooldown to the “Flight” ability.

Spells no longer consume Flame on activation.

Changed Idols’ activation requirements in the Cradle of Keepers.

Removed the rare blueprints.

Changed the spell in the Prologue.

Spear has been temporarily disabled.

Map

Added a basement to the tavern of the ghost village.

Fixed the placement of emanations for the Cradle of Keepers frozen area Ritual.

Added new abandoned buildings to the Broken Valley isles.

Removed landmarks from the map.

Increased the amount of fireflies in the Cradle of Keepers forest.

Added more teleports to the Cradle of Keepers.

Added a poisonous area to one of the Broken Valley isles.

Removed the poisonous temple from the Broken Valley.

Changed the “place marker” button from LMB to RMB.

UI

Introduced the first batch of keybinding options.

Updated the spell-bar visuals.

Updated the Ability Tree visuals.

Introduced visual improvements to the player UI.

Added an option of activating spells in the Ability Tree.

Improved gamepad controls.

Added a new animation for the “Flight” ability unlock.

Improved the teleport interactions hints.

Updated the “Flight” ability icon.

Sounds

Fully updated female character’s voice acting.

Added a new sound for the “Flight” ability unlock.

Improved Ritual and quest sounds.

Reduced the distance from which the altar can be heard.

Added sounds to Bonehead and Woodhead NPCs.

Updated the main menu theme.

Other

Bonehead NPC gained a few new lines.

Hornhead NPC gained new lines about the Dragon Stones.

Added the “rotting” effect visuals to buildings.

Improved visuals of the Titan’s crystal.

Updated barrel and crate breaking effects.

Updated Eagle’s flight animation.

Updated sawmill’s textures.

Increased the amount of time given to read Mithra’s birds’ lines.

Changed Crysta’s flight tragectory.

Improved the Sanctuary’s atmosphere.

Fixes

Fixed Woodhead NPC’s visuals and animations.

Fixed ghosts’ behaviour in the Prologue.

Fixed elemental’s behaviour during its AoE attacks.

Fixed the Blacksmith NPC’s animations.

Fixed the Ancient Sword’s attacks.

Fixed the intro cutscene.

Fixed the Ice Zombies’ behaviour.

Fixed the Smoldering Warlock’s behaviour.

Fixed the fog in the main menu.

Fixed the Flame-attacks’ effects.

Fixed the stairs’ collision in the Prologue.

Fixed the issue of monsters leaving their designated camps.

Fixed the sarcophagus collision.

We look forward to seeing you in the world of Arkana!

