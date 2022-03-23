Transport INC Version 1.4.20

We have a small update for you today to fix a couple of minor issues. Also, we did not release patch notes with our last few updates (v1.4.14 - v1.4.19) and we want to clear up what was changed in those versions as well.

For the previous updates, we were working very hard to improve game performance for a mobile version of Transport INC! Our goal with these performance updates was to make the game playable on as many mobile devices as possible. We couldn't have PC players missing out on these new performance updates, so we released the improvements as soon as they were available.

If you are interested in playing Transport INC on your mobile device, check out the mobile version on Google Play. It's available now!

Happy transporting!

Transport INC v1.4.20 Patch Notes: