State of the Game

Chapter 2 is finally out ːsteamhappyː
Feel free to check it out.
As I have announced already: For the proofreading, only a third of the game has been done and edited to date.
The rest is yet to come, hopefully on Friday.
I will update the corrections immediately when I receive them.
Until then, please don't be too harsh with the criticism if you find grammatical errors.
Also, for anyone interested, tomorrow I will upload the bundle that includes both of the chapters for a discount.
I hope you're happy with the story and the game.
Best wishes to everyone.
meta.baron