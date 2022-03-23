State of the Game

Chapter 2 is finally out ːsteamhappyː

Feel free to check it out.

As I have announced already: For the proofreading, only a third of the game has been done and edited to date.

The rest is yet to come, hopefully on Friday.

I will update the corrections immediately when I receive them.

Until then, please don't be too harsh with the criticism if you find grammatical errors.

Also, for anyone interested, tomorrow I will upload the bundle that includes both of the chapters for a discount.

I hope you're happy with the story and the game.

Best wishes to everyone.

meta.baron