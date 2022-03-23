Early Access Build 2 Released!



Hi there!

Here is the first patch for Early Access. It addresses two reported bugs, so thank you for reporting them!

Fixed being able to pickup pistol and magazine early during tutorial.

Fixed player exhausted sound triggering with melee attacks infinitely.

Here are the two weapons that we are working on at the moment to add them ASAP. We hope to have the two new firearms made available very soon.

A classic .45ACP automatic rifle.

A tactical 9mm pistol that allows multi attachments.

We are also evaluating if a adding a revolver would be a good choice. So let us know if you feel the same!

Thanks!

Enjoy