Update, Version 20220323

English

#########Content##############

New procedurally generated mission: A Janitor's Job. (After the tutorial. The janitor A'Ti can give you a list of supernatural targets he wants you to cleanse. The list only has slime for now.)

New minor boss: Sewer Overgrowth. (Big slime that can split into three small ones on death. One of A'Ti's janitor job targets.)

New dialogue options for A'Ti. (You can ask him for directions.)

New battlefield environment tag: Underground.

The underground tag is applied to the sewer in Liu, the secret tunnel in Queensmouth, and all areas of Site Demeter.

Removed the "urban" tag of the secret tunnel in Queensmouth.

Added a sound effect when opening the door of the priest's house.

The exit arrows in Liu will no longer be hidden during the mission "Hello Stranger." However, Alicia will stop you from entering those areas.

#########DEBUG###############

Fixed a bug that booby trapper may sometimes not be triggered some procedurally generated NPCs.

简体中文

#########Content##############

新的过程生成任务：一份保洁工作。（在教程结束以后，环卫工阿提会给你一些需要打扫的超自然敌人。目前这张清单上只有史莱姆。）

新的小型BOSS：下水道增生物。（一个较大的史莱姆，死亡时会变成三个较小的史莱姆。阿提的保洁工作的目标之一。）

新的阿提的对话选项。（你可以询问他一些疁城的地点的方位。）

新的战场环境标签：地下。（这些地区加入了这个标签：疁城的下水道，王后镇的秘密通道，前哨基地-德米特的全部区域）

王后镇的秘密通道的“都市”标签被移除。

王后镇牧师的小屋开门现在有了一个音效。

在『你好，陌生人』任务中，疁城的几个出口位置的箭头将不在隐藏，但是艾丽西亚会阻止你进入那些区域。

#########DEBUG###############

修复了诡雷可能无法被某些过程生成的NPC触发的BUG。