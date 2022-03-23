Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.4

In parallel to our work on the upcoming feature releases Godot 3.5 (with a second beta) and 4.0 (now at alpha 4!), we backport important fixes to the stable 3.4 branch for use in production.

Last month's 3.4.3 release was found to have a few regressions that could affect a lot of users, so we've been working on a bugfix-only release to solve those issues and a few other pre-existing issues. All users are advised to upgrade to Godot 3.4.4 for the best possible experience.

Read the release blog post for details on the changes.

The illustration picture is from Fishards, a wacky fish-wizard PvP spell fighting game developed by Rivernotch Game Studio.

