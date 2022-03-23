Battle Bands Patch Notes #1

We have gotten a ton of awesome feedback and are blown away by the response so far! Thank you all for playing and helping us make Battle Bands Better!

In our inaugural Battle Bands Early Access patch we tried to address as many things as we could. Having such a great response definitely helped show us many places to improve Battle Bands.

This is just the beginning and we are so happy to have you along for the ride!

Bugs

Gameplay

Card font size reduced from 10pt to 9pt to compensate for long descriptions

Money Tip info box text now wraps correctly on Tour Mode map

Distracting Spicy Verse no longer ignores defense

Disruptive upgrade now works correctly

Effects gained via card upgrades are now working in your first battle after upgrading

Protective Signal The Bouncer now works as intended

Double click bugs with double-buying / getting negative money now fixed

Jumping To The Groove description is now correct

Cosmetic

"Fixer Upper" hairstyle added to starting cosmetics

"Pomp and Circumstance" hairstyle color issue fixed

"Dog Days" drumkit color issue fixed

"Big N' Round" glasses now correctly displays color choice

"A Line Scale" hairstyle cleaned up texture and adjusted animations

"Casual Cultist" outfit now lets you change the pants color

"Colonel Sanders" beard now correctly displays color choice

"Kaiju's Home" outfit cleaned up color masking

"Cozy Lumberjack" fixed hand issue and skin color masking

"Froggy" hairstyle now lets you choose the hair color as well

Fixed a clipping issue with the Bass player's hair

Balance Changes

Bosses

Jackal Brothers Tour Level 4 have 1 less Energy, Tour Level 8 has 1 more energy.

Riff Rats Tour Level 3 has 1 fewer draw count, Tour Level 3 has 1 fewer energy, Tour Level 4 has 1 fewer draw count, Tour Level 5 and 6 have 1 fewer energy.

BardBarians Tour Level 1 has one fewer starting energy, Tour Level 3 has 1 lower draw count, Tour level 5 has 1 fewer energy.

Skidmarks Tour level 3 has 1 more energy, Tour level 4 has one fewer energy.

Real Good Boys Tour Level 5 has 1 fewer Energy, Tour level 6 has one fewer energy.

Cards

Super Chill Bridge Capacity is increased by one, added exhaust.

Heating up(D), Deafeningly Loud Verse(C), Video Producer(G), and Mom and Dad (K) did not have upgrades and now do!

Patient Bridge capacity increased by 1, "Exciting" upgrade removed replaced with "Jacked Up."

Thunderous Cacophony now has the "Incredible" upgrade

Leadership Riff no longer gives hype.

Distracting Bass Lick gives 1 more hype

Gearing Up for speed now exhausts

Sound check no longer exhausts

Snare hit no longer has "Repeatable" upgrade, now has "Fierce" upgrade.

Bots

Bots now all respond to "I have Extra energy" chat with their best/next card

"Hold Up a second" Chat makes bots wait a full ten seconds to play cards.

"Lets go" Chat ends the bot pause.

Spacebar now is the hotkey for Chat "Hold Up a Second" "Lets Go" to pause and un-pause bot play.

New Features

Display Available Card Upgrades

Now at the deck screen, main menu card screen, and in game on played cards the upgrades cards have available to them can be seen. We hope this gives players more information with which to strategize. In the future this will be available in the new card screen and to cards in hand.

"Fixer Upper" added to starting cosmetics

New hairstyle added as a thank you for helping us improve Battle Bands during Early Access!

Thanks to everyone who has played and helped us find ways to improve Battle Bands!

If you have more questions or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands player head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)